A West Iredell High School teacher has been charged with sending a sexually explicit video to a student.
Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for Week 8
CONCORD — A Saturday morning fire at a single-family residence on Central Drive Northwest caused an estimated $10,000 in damage and left one r…
KANNAPOLIS – Having delayed their game from last Friday in part because of the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the defensive units from Cream of Ca…
ALBEMARLE – Darius Robinson had seen enough.
Trees and limbs were down across Cabarrus County and the Piedmont as then-Tropical Storm Ian moved through the area. Several power outages wer…
Long-awaited businesses had soft openings this week and will crank up to full operation in the coming days and the remains of Hurricane Ian fo…
The city of Kannapolis has been named one of the top 15 cities in the U.S. for corporate headquarters relocation. The designation was recently…
The 1967 Class of Mount Pleasant High School held its 55-year reunion Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Archie E. Moose Fellowship Center, affiliated w…
CONCORD — She fell in love with volleyball when she was just a little girl, long before she ever actually played the sport.
