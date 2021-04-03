Bristol avoided mess most feared for a dirt race

“If motorsport is going to continue to be relevant and grow in popularity, that appetite for risk is going to have to increase.”

Bristol announced over its public address system before the race had even finished that dirt will be back next year. But there’s a lot of issues that must be addressed. The Goodyear tires must be better suited for a dirt track, perhaps the windshields should be removed from the cars, and most drivers called for the event to be moved to night — dirt races, after all, are traditionally run under the lights.

The date on the calendar for years has been problematic because of unpredictable March weather in the Tennessee mountains, and, most important, Bristol on pavement was a beloved race sacrificed for the dirt experiment. Was it a net gain? There are plenty of tracks on the NASCAR schedule that struggle to host compelling racing, and perhaps a dirt event should have gone there instead. Or even to one of the many existing dirt tracks across the country.

It was also a big ask of the race teams to head into a total unknown of a race that counts as much as the Daytona 500 and every other race on the NASCAR schedule. Perhaps the dirt experiment moving forward should be an All-Star race worth nothing but the cash prize and the team pride in preparing a proper dirt car.

NASCAR got lucky Monday in that it staged a decent show, and Smith successfully pulled off another gamble. But if dirt is here to stay, then it’s got to be more than an experiment out of a pandemic-impacted season.