CONCORD — When Chad Oxendine got his first real Cabarrus County experience more than a quarter-century ago, he was just passing through, really.
CONCORD — The N.C. Department of Transportation has closed the bridge on Old Airport Road over Coldwater Creek for maintenance work.
CONCORD – It was an interesting week for former Jay M. Robinson baseball standout Seth Johnson.
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died today, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
One of Duke Energy’s newest solar plant projects was open to the media for a tour Friday morning in Midland.
A few new stores are coming to the area and there are several opportunities to join local groups in fund raising efforts.
CONCORD — Continuing construction on the Cabarrus County Courthouse expansion will close another street.
Anne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress. Get that and more trending news here.
As COVID-19 stubbornly hangs around, vaccinations continue to be an important tool in fighting the contagious BA.5 variant — and a new round of boosters should be available within the next two months, said Dr. David Weber, distinguished professor of medicine at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Actor John Travolta, who co-starred with Olivia Newton-John in the hit movie musical "Grease," has posted a statement in tribute to the late singer. Get that and more trending news here.
