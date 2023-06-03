DURHAM – They are seven strong innings away from glory.

On Friday night, the top-seeded Hickory Ridge softball team won Game 1 of the Class 4A state championship series in much the same way it got there – with a shutout.

The Ragin’ Bulls used a stout pitching performance from Anna Dew and a pair of sacrifice fly balls from Laura Herzig to blank Apex High School, 3-0, before a packed house at Duke Softball Stadium at Duke University and extended what is now a program record for victories in a season (27).

Game 2 was Saturday afternoon, and Apex rallied to take an extra-inning victory after Hickory Ridge squandered a 4-0 lead it captured in the first inning.

The best-of-3 series was tied, 1-1, and decisive Game 3 was scheduled to be played Saturday at 8 p.m. Hickory Ridge will have an opportunity to bring home its first state title under the lights.

Saturday’s game was not complete when the Independent Tribune went to press. Please visit www.independenttribune for coverage.

But Friday, they were strong.

Dew, a senior Elon signee, limited the eighth-seeded Cougars to just two hits while striking out eight and walking just one.

It was the fifth shutout in seven games for the Bulls in these state playoffs, during which they’d held opponents to a combined two runs. Hickory Ridge had played 17 consecutive innings without allowing a run, a streak that stretches over three games.

With the win Friday, Hickory Ridge improved its record to 27-2, which is two games better than the mark set by the 2017 Bulls, who went 25-3 and reached the fourth round of the Class 3A playoffs. Apex fell to 20-8.

Hickory Ridge got on the board Friday in the bottom of the third inning, when Herzig, a junior, picked up her sixth RBI of the season by hitting a sacrifice fly that sent home senior Grace Bechtol for a 1-0 lead.

Bechtol, a Radford signee, would score again in the fifth inning, thanks to yet another Herzig sac fly to push the Bulls’ advantage to 2-0.

Later in the inning, sophomore Kristyn Embler picked up the game’s other RBI when she plated Herzig with a sacrifice of her own.

After that, Dew continued to do her damage to stave off the Cougars.

Seniors Bailey Sigmon and Madeline Degnan had the lone hits for the Cougars. As a pitcher, Degnan went six innings, walking four and striking out one while allowing three runs, none of them earned.