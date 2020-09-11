151 workforce housing units included in Concord development update

CONCORD – The Concord City Council approved the development of three mixed use structures downtown that would provide 294 multifamily residential units with 151 them set to be work force housing.
The City of Concord entered into a Master Development Agreement with Lansing Melbourne Group in May 2019, but the project only included 166 multifamily residential units at 30 Market St. The amended agreement will include two more locations at 26 Union St. S and 25 Barbrick Ave SW. These three locations are city owned properties that will be sold to LMG for a total of $494,000.
Each location will be developed to have a total of 294 multifamily residential units and 15,3000 square feet of commercial retail space.
The Market street location will have 167 multifamily residential units with 3,300 square feet of retail space with 75 structure park spaces. The Union Street location will have 84 multifamily residential units with 7,100 square feet of retail pace. This location will also have a potential rooftop restaurant. The Barbrick Avenue location will have 43 multifamily residential units with 4,900 of commercial use space.
The 151 workforce housing units will be spread across the three locations as floating units, Economic Development Coordinator Joseph Beasley said. Those eligible for those units will need to have an income of less than 80 percent of the area median income. Several Council members, including
Council members JC Mckenzie and Terry Crawford, asked during the Tuesday work session whether a family at less than 50 or 30 percent of the area median income could afford the workforce rent. Community Development Manager Mary Powell-Carr said LGM would work with each family individually.
“With this not being a federally backed loan program, there is not a requirement for those rents to be eligible for 30% of area median income. But my understanding is for those floating units, they will look at the income of that family and try to address it as best they can,” she said.
The new agreement also addresses parking in the area. The Market Street location will have a parking garage with 75 spaces and the garage at the Union Street location will have 8 spaces. There will also be a separate parking lease agreement with the city that will provide 300 spaces for the evening – between 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. – and all day Saturday.
Council member JC McKenzie also asked if these new developments will prompt the city to consider adding more parking.
“There is a few years before this is completely built out and completely leased,” City Manager Lloyd Payne said. “We are also looking to update our Downtown Master Plan and this will be one of the things that is looked at in the analysis of that plan to see with the infrastructure and the buildings that are going up now and the businesses and housing units to see if additional parking units is needed.”
Cabarrus Chamber Executive Director Barbi Jones spoke in support of the agreement update. She stated that LGM’s similar developments in the City of Kannapolis were done well. She said that these developments would add to the downtown area.
“I believe the project discussed tonight is a great way for Concord to protect the integrity of the gem that is our historic downtown while adding amenities and businesses,” she said.
