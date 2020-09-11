151 workforce housing units included in Concord development update

Council members JC Mckenzie and Terry Crawford, asked during the Tuesday work session whether a family at less than 50 or 30 percent of the area median income could afford the workforce rent. Community Development Manager Mary Powell-Carr said LGM would work with each family individually.

“With this not being a federally backed loan program, there is not a requirement for those rents to be eligible for 30% of area median income. But my understanding is for those floating units, they will look at the income of that family and try to address it as best they can,” she said.

The new agreement also addresses parking in the area. The Market Street location will have a parking garage with 75 spaces and the garage at the Union Street location will have 8 spaces. There will also be a separate parking lease agreement with the city that will provide 300 spaces for the evening – between 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. – and all day Saturday.

Council member JC McKenzie also asked if these new developments will prompt the city to consider adding more parking.