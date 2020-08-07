Castrodale to serve as interim director for Cabarrus EDC

Page Castrodale will be the interim executive director for the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation (EDC).
Effective August 14, Robby Carney will be resigning as executive director of the EDC to take an executive leadership position with Corvid Technologies. While the Board of Directors continues its search for a new Executive Director to fill his shoes, the Cabarrus EDC’s current existing industry director Castrodale will take on the role of Interim executive director.
Castrodale has spent over 10 years in marketing, business, and economic development roles. She has been with the Cabarrus EDC as the Existing Industry Director for almost two years, where she supports new business recruitment activity, oversees entrepreneurial development efforts and works closely with local companies to connect them to the resources they need in order to continue to be successful in Cabarrus County.
Castrodale is a North Carolina native and a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill. She spent seven years living up and down the east coast while her husband, Andrew, served in the Navy. They now call Concord home and live just outside downtown with their four children.
“I think it is important to note that, at this time, I will be leaving behind one of the most capable and successful economic teams in the State of North Carolina,” stated Carney. “Of all the things I am proud of in my time with Cabarrus County, having Sam, Page, and Shanell is the one thing I know we got right.”
Despite Carney’s departure on August 14, Cabarrus EDC finds itself in a great position for growth. Recent announcements from GoldenHome International, Prime Beverage Group, Carvana, and Allegiant not only will bring new economic wealth to the county, but a large number of high-paying jobs to its citizens.
“I cannot thank Robby enough for the dedication, passion, enthusiasm, and motivation he has poured into the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation since 2016,” notes Tammy Whaley, Chair of the Cabarrus EDC Board of Directors. “He has played a critical role in the development and success of the organization, and while we will miss him, we wish him the best of luck in his new endeavor.”
