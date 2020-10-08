COLUMN: Five years of change in six months

If you long for January, when things were “normal,” you are not alone. We may not have liked everything then, but we at least knew how to navigate our lives. Since March, everything has turned upside down. Nick Patton Walsh, a CNN analyst, says we’ve seen five years of change in six months.

There are some, especially politicians, who want to tell us that normal is just around the corner. They say, “just hang on for a few more months and things will return to the way they were.” They are fooling themselves and trying to fool you. There is growing understanding we won’t return to “before” for years, if ever.

The Kenan Institute held a virtual forum in mid-September that reflected on changes titled “Seven Forces Reshaping the Economy.” We want to list them, adding comments of our own.