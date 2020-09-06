COLUMN: The mood-boosting properties of destruction

High-Tech Sam and I got vague directions from the attendant at the bottom of the hill, bumped along, took a left at the pallet stack and found ourselves in a wide, flat area filled with broken appliances bound for a recycling center.

We were at the pick-up area, not the disposal area. That was up on a steep embankment across the way. We watched as a large appliance came rolling out the back of a truck, falling 30 or 40 feet and crashing onto the pile.

“Oh, we gotta do that,” High-Tech Sam said.

We found our way to the top of the hill, and the guy in charge of throwing stuff off the cliff motioned us back until the rear-end of the truck was at the edge.

We put the tailgate down and pushed the old washer toward the cliff.

One! Two! Three!

We shoved as hard as we could and watched the washer sail off the end, plunge downward, hit the ground with a roar and break into several pieces.

“Yes!”