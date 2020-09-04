Friday Five: Answers from NCDOT and more

Yes, due to COVID-19, our revenues have decreased since fewer folks have been driving. Normally we mow five to six times a year, and we have had to decrease to three cycles. We resumed mowing on June 1, but drivers will notice taller grass since we have had to reduce that service. We will continue checking for any areas where sight distance may become an issue. Drivers can go to our website to let us know if they see an area of concern — that link is https://www.ncdot.gov/contact/Pages/default.aspx.

No. 4

Another plea to fill out your census form. I know it’s like beating a dead horse, but if you haven’t filled out the 2020 Census, we really need you to do it. Time is running out. North Carolina ranks fifth in highest non-response rates. Carolina Demography, based in Chapel Hill, recently listed 1.6 million unconfirmed housing units in the state. If there is only one person living there, that would mean an undercount of 1.6 million people. I bet there is more than one person in many of those homes.

The rest of the top five underreported housing units are: Texas, 3.7 million; California, 3.5 million; Florida, 3.3 million; and New York, 2.7 million.