Friday Five: Answers from NCDOT and more

Some of the most common questions and comments we get are about roads and N.C. Department of Transportation projects. As promised, I got around to asking some of your questions to NCDOT.
Part of today’s Friday Five is a series of questions I posed to Jen Thompson, a communications officer with the NCDOT. Jen is always helpful when we ask, and it was no different this time.
No. 1
The Carolina Mall and Atrium Health Cabarrus area.
Question: How long will it take to complete the improvement project on U.S. 29 near Carolina Mall?
We anticipate completing the project by the end of the year.
Q: Why is the pavement going down so thick? It looks like, in places, it’s 2 to 3 feet thick.
Due to the design speeds, we had to modify the road’s super elevation to accommodate the curve in the area. To not resort to demolishing the existing roadbed and to build the super elevation required, there is a considerable amount of build-up in the westbound lanes.
Q: Will Mall Drive be closed soon? Much of the second lane leaving the mall is starting to fill with gravel/dirt and becoming difficult for two vehicles to pass.
At this time, we do not anticipate closing Mall Drive during the daytime; that work will take place at night.
Q: Is there any special drainage being installed? It looks like runoff might be an issue for several of the businesses along the mall stretch.
Yes, there will be a concrete island installed in the median. Curb and gutter will be installed on the shoulders, with drainage systems, so runoff should not be an issue.
No. 2
The bridge on U.S. 29/Concord Parkway near the traffic pattern.
Q: Farther south on U.S. 29, will the bridge near McGill/Poplar Tent be replaced in the current project? I think that’s Irish Buffalo Creek. If not, is there a replacement date on the construction calendar?
We checked with our bridge program manager, and that is not NCDOT’s structure. You may need to check with the city of Concord.
No. 3
Tall grass and weeds in medians and along the roadside.
Q: General question: Is there an issue with mowing in medians and intersections? It appears many places are not being mowed or have been delayed. This seems to be a widespread issue, not just on U.S. 29.
Yes, due to COVID-19, our revenues have decreased since fewer folks have been driving. Normally we mow five to six times a year, and we have had to decrease to three cycles. We resumed mowing on June 1, but drivers will notice taller grass since we have had to reduce that service. We will continue checking for any areas where sight distance may become an issue. Drivers can go to our website to let us know if they see an area of concern — that link is https://www.ncdot.gov/contact/Pages/default.aspx.
No. 4
Another plea to fill out your census form. I know it’s like beating a dead horse, but if you haven’t filled out the 2020 Census, we really need you to do it. Time is running out. North Carolina ranks fifth in highest non-response rates. Carolina Demography, based in Chapel Hill, recently listed 1.6 million unconfirmed housing units in the state. If there is only one person living there, that would mean an undercount of 1.6 million people. I bet there is more than one person in many of those homes.
The rest of the top five underreported housing units are: Texas, 3.7 million; California, 3.5 million; Florida, 3.3 million; and New York, 2.7 million.
The top response rate is 97.5% in Idaho.
No. 5
Tesla goes to Texas, but considered Concord. Tesla recently announced it would go to Texas for a massive auto plant. Reports are coming out that The Grounds at Concord, the former Philip Morris property, was one of three North Carolina locations in consideration.
“The Gigafactory” is now being built just outside Austin, Texas. Tesla says it will begin production of its Cybertruck in 2021.
Every time one of these big fish gets away, I wonder what the difference was. I’m sure the economic developers ask those questions, too.
