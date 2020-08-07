Friday Five: Cars, water and apartments

You may remember a water tank was taken down a few years ago. The Christmas lights have certainly been missed.

The new, larger, taller tower will help with water pressure for sure. Let’s hope the city of Concord decides to light it up the way it did the old tank. You would probably be able to see the lights from Uptown Charlotte.

No. 3

Are there really enough renters to fill all the apartments being built? I guess these companies wouldn’t be spending millions of dollars if they didn’t think so.

Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant has said the Vida apartment developer has a list of potential renters who will fill the new complex in downtown Kannapolis. That’s nearly 300 units.

Concord seems to be bucking national trends on rent.