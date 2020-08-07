Friday Five: Cars, water and apartments

A Cabarrus County company is expanding. The city is putting up a bigger water tank. And we’re all continuing to react to COVID-19.
No. 1
Another automotive business opens. Driveaway Automotive has opened in the old Carolina Tire building on Concord Parkway, right beside AutoZone. The building had been empty.
Driveaway Automotive has been open at the corner of Miami Church Road and U.S. 601 for some time. The new location opened Monday.
The company sells used vehicles and does service work.
The former Northern Tool and Equipment space in the shopping center next door is still vacant. Does anyone remember when Bi-Lo was there?
No. 2
Raising the bowl. A new water tower is going up behind Ben Mynatt Chevrolet, Buick, GMC in Concord. Earlier this week, crews raised the lower part of the bowl from the ground to its position.
“We’re watching the crew raise the bowl on the new water tower here at the dealership. Absolutely fascinating,” Cyndie Mynatt said when she let us know about it.
You may remember a water tank was taken down a few years ago. The Christmas lights have certainly been missed.
The new, larger, taller tower will help with water pressure for sure. Let’s hope the city of Concord decides to light it up the way it did the old tank. You would probably be able to see the lights from Uptown Charlotte.
No. 3
Are there really enough renters to fill all the apartments being built? I guess these companies wouldn’t be spending millions of dollars if they didn’t think so.
Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant has said the Vida apartment developer has a list of potential renters who will fill the new complex in downtown Kannapolis. That’s nearly 300 units.
Concord seems to be bucking national trends on rent.
“Our rent index for Concord ticked up slightly by 0.1% from June to July, and is also up by 0.1% since the start of the pandemic,” according to Chris Salviati, a housing economist for Apartment List. “That said, even flat rent growth is indicative of softness in the market, since this time of year is normally peak rental season when rent growth is at its fastest. It's worth noting that rents in Concord have been more stable than what we're seeing in nearby Charlotte, where rents have fallen by 1.5% since the start of the pandemic, the No. 8 fastest rent drop among the nation's 50 largest cities. For context, our national index is down by 0.3% since the start of the pandemic.”
Salviati and Apartment List did not have information for Kannapolis and other areas of Cabarrus County.
No. 4
There is trouble looming. Foreclosure and evictions have, for the most part, been on hold during the pandemic. That will likely end pretty soon. Landlords and mortgage holders can only stay in business by receiving the payments they’re due.
Officials have said when evictions are allowed, there could be nearly 1,000 in the first month. That’s 1,000 families with no place to go.
Salviati’s company just completed a housing payment survey. It found that 33% of people did not make their August house/rent payment online. It also found that about 10 percent of households across the country did not make a full July payment. About 1 in 5 owe $1,000 or more in back payments.
“As new U.S. COVID-19 cases hit record levels, renters and homeowners alike are facing unprecedented financial hardship,” Salviati said.
The stimulus bill being debated in Congress now could go a long way in helping some of these people impacted by the pandemic.
No. 5
Drive-ins making a comeback. I really miss two things during the pandemic: going to church and going to the movies. Based on the success at Charlotte Motor Speedway and at Carolina Mall Cinemas, it looks like drive-ins are making a comeback.
I haven’t been to one yet, but it appears my next movie outing will likely be a drive-in.
Everyone has had to be creative to be safe and stay in business. I wonder how many of the things we do now will carry over even after COVID-19 is not a major threat?
If you have a story suggestion, Friday Five or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.
