Friday Five: Volunteers, canned goods and shoppers needed

The needs in Cabarrus County have never been greater. The pandemic has complicated and compounded needs that were already great. Here are a few ways you can help.
No. 1
Volunteer drivers needed for Meals on Wheels. Cabarrus Meals on Wheels needs volunteer drivers to deliver meals Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
“During the pandemic, it is more important than ever to keep our seniors safe,” said Kimberly Strong, executive director of Cabarrus Meals on Wheels. “We continue to deliver a daily hot meal, but need the help of community members to provide that next meal.”
Cabarrus Meals on Wheel delivers an average of 488 meals a day from Monday through Friday, but the need is even greater. The organization is moving into a new facility at 342 Penny Lane, Concord, which will give it a capacity of up to 1,000 meals a day. There is a fundraising campaign underway, too.
If you would like help or have questions about the program, visit cabarrusmow.org or call Taylor at 704-932-3412.
No. 2
Tour de Saints helping out Cooperative Christian Ministry again. The annual cycling event sponsored by All Saints Episcopal Church is virtual this year because of COVID-19, but you will likely see some of the cyclists riding around town and out into the countryside.
Ragan Kearns, the event director, always does a great job, and he has lots of help with volunteers and officers from the Concord Police Department and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office helping to make it safe.
My daughter Jordan and I have ridden in the shorter distances for the Tour de Saints several times. It’s one of the best-run events we’ve been involved with.
I think the last time I rode was the time I fell — no, I wasn’t flying down Gold Hill Road or trying to crawl up that wicked hill on Sapp Road. It was at the square on Union Street at Cabarrus.
We all had stopped for the red light, and I fell over backward with my “Old Blue” Schwinn crashing down on top of me. Jordan was laughing, but the others in group, including Meg Irvin, thought I had suffered a heart attack or something.
Jordan knew I had my cleat stuck in the pedal. Other than a couple of scrapes, I was fine.
Cyclists can still sign up for this year’s event/make a donation at tourdesaints.com. The goal is to raise $10,000 and get as much food as possible for the ministry.
No. 3
A way for non-riders to help. If biking is not your thing, you can still help. CCM needs food for those in need. You can drop canned goods off at All Saints on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The Tour has collected 9.9 tons of food in the first seven years.
Here are items that CCM needs: Canned vegetables; diced tomatoes; soup; dried pasta; pasta sauce; canned beans (peas not needed); paper towels and toilet paper.
I generally don’t like peas. My grandpa, Farida Plemmons, showed me two good ways to eat peas. My mom didn’t think either was as funny as I did. The first is to mix the peas in mashed potatoes.
The second is the fun way. We stopped in Hot Springs at a cafe/diner after a trip to visit Uncle Ogle in Tennessee. Poppa Plemmons showed me and my brother Luke how to shovel the peas into our mouth with a butter knife.
It’s a scoop and roll. The peas roll down the blade of the knife and pop off your thumb into your mouth. You have to practice. Poppa could do it. Me and Luke had a few land on the floor. Momma didn’t think it was funny.
Please help CCM if you can. Hold the peas, please.
No. 4
Jobs, jobs and more jobs. Besides a vaccine for COVID-19, jobs are the biggest things needed to recover from the COVID crash. According to Cabarrus Economic Development, Amazon is hiring 4,000 people in the Charlotte region in the next six weeks.
That includes 150 people over at the new Amazon Logistics/Delivery Center off Poplar Tent Road. To apply or find out more information, visit Amazon.com/ncjobs. It looks like jobs start at $15 per hour. You can get job alerts from Amazon by texting AMAZON to 77088.
No. 5
Small Business Saturday in downtown Concord. Many businesses have struggled during the pandemic, including those in downtown Concord. After you drop off your food at All Saints on Saturday, how about a trip downtown? The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Red Hill Brewing and Cabarrus Brewing will be there with local brews, and 225streetfood has food to add to the mix.
Organizers remind visitors to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Oh, yeah, and wash your hands. You know, if downtown Concord had bathrooms like downtown Kannapolis, it would be easier.
When you spend money at a participating business, you can enter to win $100 in Downtown Concord Dollars. Simply scan the QR code at checkout and enter from your phone. The event is sponsored by Cabco Media Group, Cabarrus Magazine and F&M Bank.
No. 5A, B and C
Here are couple of quick hitters:
A. Please keep your kids out of the water fountains on West Avenue. There’s no need, since the splash pads at the ballpark and at Village Park are now open.
B. Why is the pavement so thick on Concord Parkway near the front of Carolina Mall? That’s a question we’re going to pose to NCDOT. It’s got to be 2½ or 3 feet thick up there at Starbucks. With all that pavement, is it going to flood those businesses along the road when it rains hard?
C. I’m already missing football season. I haven’t broadcast a game since March 6, and I’m about to resort to calling the play by play of stuff on TV. (Kim will tell you I do that anyway.) I think this is the longest I’ve been off mic in 20 years.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion (you guys have already given us some good ones), or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.
