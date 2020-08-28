Friday Five: Volunteers, canned goods and shoppers needed

A way for non-riders to help. If biking is not your thing, you can still help. CCM needs food for those in need. You can drop canned goods off at All Saints on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The Tour has collected 9.9 tons of food in the first seven years.

Here are items that CCM needs: Canned vegetables; diced tomatoes; soup; dried pasta; pasta sauce; canned beans (peas not needed); paper towels and toilet paper.

I generally don’t like peas. My grandpa, Farida Plemmons, showed me two good ways to eat peas. My mom didn’t think either was as funny as I did. The first is to mix the peas in mashed potatoes.

The second is the fun way. We stopped in Hot Springs at a cafe/diner after a trip to visit Uncle Ogle in Tennessee. Poppa Plemmons showed me and my brother Luke how to shovel the peas into our mouth with a butter knife.

It’s a scoop and roll. The peas roll down the blade of the knife and pop off your thumb into your mouth. You have to practice. Poppa could do it. Me and Luke had a few land on the floor. Momma didn’t think it was funny.

Please help CCM if you can. Hold the peas, please.