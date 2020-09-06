Hickory Ridge teacher honors grandfather with novel

The final line in the blurb touches on a subject that is familiar to Antinucci: “A mysterious and daunting thriller, ‘As Though Nothing Could Fall’ is a novel about familial struggle and the loyalty that comes from every edge of the human consciousness.”

Family and loyalty are two themes that Antinucci appreciates.

“Without my grandfather, my own father, and my wife, I would not have the drive and discipline I do for my writing,” he says. “I believe my grandfather would be happy to see that I have chosen to expand upon a bond that we always had together. His interest in my writing when I was young will always be the prime motivating factor for why I always want to continue writing.

“My grandfather passed in 2013, and it left a big mark upon me and my family. My father and my wife would talk about my love for writing and would inspire me to make my grandfather proud.”