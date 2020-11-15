COLUMN: Make your business SOAR

The end of 2020 is finally in sight. More than a few of us are ready to see it in the rear-view mirror. Anybody else feel like this year has been a great deal longer than it should have been?
Before we get there, it is important that we not lose the opportunity to use the last seven weeks of the year to get ready for the next one.
As business owners, we are constantly being challenged to grow, improve, create, compete and win. But how do you keep creating wins, especially in a time of real crisis?
A common hurdle for most business owners is feeling like the business owns you. In practical terms, it sometimes does just that. Your commitment to making the business succeed requires constant sacrifices. It requires you to keep a lot of different hats ready, for you will likely wear several of them each day. As the owner, you often find yourself pivotal to ensuring consistent quality, to keeping everything running smoothly, and it is taking more of your calendar than you would like. It is difficult to find the time to work on the business when you are constantly working in it.
You find yourself stepping in frequently because you are fearful that the wheels might fly off and really cost you. Money concerns occupy more of your headspace than you like them to, but you have not yet figured out how to move beyond this. You want to discover new ways to grow, but you do not have the time to take on even more to-do items on an already too long list. The last thing you need is ownership of more tasks.
If you are nodding your head as you read this, there are four areas about your business that must be addressed to create the momentum you need to scale your business without burning out in the process.
The first is Strategy. This is all about how you will intentionally grow the business, to not only increase revenue but keep more profit, to grow your customer base by attracting the right customers, make your systems more efficient, and create marketing that performs.
The second is addressing Obstacles, or the roadblocks that stand between where you are now and where you want to be. These hinder your work/life balance, inhibit communication, and cause the business to rely on you for every decision. They are natural challenges associated with growth, but they are pitfalls that must be overcome.
Third is Accountability. What a powerful tool for real progress. Do you know when and where you need it? You must understand where and how to implement it, for yourself as well as your team. And you must measure the potential impact.
Finally, and ultimately, there are Results. What will define success for your business? What will create a sense of renewal and allow you to step more fully into the chief executive role (and away from being chief employee)? How will you create an action plan that results in intentional momentum?
Creating a business that allow you as the owner the power to manage your day, to be able to step away and enjoy the fruits of your hard work, and do the things that build a scalable business is quite the task, but not impossible. Need some guidance to make this a reality? We should talk.
Warren Williams is president and founder of Turning Point Business Coaching. He provides coaching to growing businesses in Concord and the Greater Charlotte area. Have a question about this column, or a topic you’d like to see covered here? Contact Warren at info@turningpointbizcoach.com or visit www.TurningPointBizCoach.com.
