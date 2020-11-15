COLUMN: Make your business SOAR

The end of 2020 is finally in sight. More than a few of us are ready to see it in the rear-view mirror. Anybody else feel like this year has been a great deal longer than it should have been?

Before we get there, it is important that we not lose the opportunity to use the last seven weeks of the year to get ready for the next one.

As business owners, we are constantly being challenged to grow, improve, create, compete and win. But how do you keep creating wins, especially in a time of real crisis?

A common hurdle for most business owners is feeling like the business owns you. In practical terms, it sometimes does just that. Your commitment to making the business succeed requires constant sacrifices. It requires you to keep a lot of different hats ready, for you will likely wear several of them each day. As the owner, you often find yourself pivotal to ensuring consistent quality, to keeping everything running smoothly, and it is taking more of your calendar than you would like. It is difficult to find the time to work on the business when you are constantly working in it.