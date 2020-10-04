COLUMN: Pivoting for success

Who could have predicted the kind of year that 2020 has been? And, unfortunately, it is not over!
The impacts to our lives and businesses will be felt for generations. This pandemic has created an amazing level of upheaval, disrupting the way we live, interact and conduct business. It has changed our habits, creating dramatic shifts in supply and demand. We have seen too many businesses go from temporary to permanent closure, while others have scaled back their operations and focused on short-term survival. The need to protect ourselves, our employees and customers has led to safety protocols and resulting costs. Many of our customers have been fearful about returning to normal, face-to-face interactions.
According to the review site Yelp, more than half of the businesses that indicated a temporary closure have now permanently closed. That represents tens of thousands of businesses that will not reopen. In fact, the longer the shutdowns go, the more closures will occur. Smaller businesses simply do not have the resources to survive significant and long-term revenue shortfalls. Retail shopping, restaurants, beauty and fitness are among those sectors struggling the most.
On the brighter side, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, most businesses are open in some capacity, even though many remain concerned about a new COVID wave that might cause more closures. Longer term, more small businesses are expecting to increase staffers in the coming year, with guarded optimism on the rise. Most believe it will take six to 12 months to return to some semblance of normal.
Businesses are still finding ways to be successful. With all the doom and gloom in the news, we are still buying and selling, conducting business and moving forward. In fact, businesses have always found ways to pivot in the face of obstacles and market demand. Nintendo once made playing cards, tried a taxi service and even a motel chain before shifting to toys and, ultimately, video games. Instagram started out as a “check in at your favorite spot” application, but photos got shared the most. Wrigley’s began as a soap business, moved to baking powder, and found their major success when the free sticks of gum they gave out were more popular.
Adjusting to new circumstances and knowing when to shift gears is fundamental to staying relevant. We are in an unprecedented situation right now, and it will require business owners to get highly creative to succeed. You do not have to look far to find those who did not (or would not) change and suffered the consequences. Do the names Blockbuster, MySpace or Blackberry ring a bell?
What does it take for a business to adjust in such a time as this?
Here are four elements that are required:
• A willingness to reconsider ideas that may have been rejected in the past. Everything just might need to be back on the table.
• A fresh set of eyes and attitudes, and a back-to-the-drawing-board spirit.
• A willingness to be extremely flexible and creative. What worked before may not anymore.
• A new way of evaluating needs. Entrepreneurism has always been about finding a need and filling it. Today’s needs are different than before.
I have pivoted in my own business to help my clients make crucial short-term decisions and develop action plans that will get them through the next three to six months.
How has your business pivoted during this crisis? Your experience may just help someone find a way to survive. Send your input to warren@turningpointbizcoach.com.
Warren Williams is president and founder of Turning Point Business Coaching. He provides coaching to growing businesses in Concord and the Greater Charlotte area. Have a question about this article, or a topic you’d like to see covered here? Contact Warren at info@turningpointbizcoach.com or visit www.TurningPointBizCoach.com.
