COLUMN: Pivoting for success

Who could have predicted the kind of year that 2020 has been? And, unfortunately, it is not over!

The impacts to our lives and businesses will be felt for generations. This pandemic has created an amazing level of upheaval, disrupting the way we live, interact and conduct business. It has changed our habits, creating dramatic shifts in supply and demand. We have seen too many businesses go from temporary to permanent closure, while others have scaled back their operations and focused on short-term survival. The need to protect ourselves, our employees and customers has led to safety protocols and resulting costs. Many of our customers have been fearful about returning to normal, face-to-face interactions.

According to the review site Yelp, more than half of the businesses that indicated a temporary closure have now permanently closed. That represents tens of thousands of businesses that will not reopen. In fact, the longer the shutdowns go, the more closures will occur. Smaller businesses simply do not have the resources to survive significant and long-term revenue shortfalls. Retail shopping, restaurants, beauty and fitness are among those sectors struggling the most.