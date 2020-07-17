Friday Five: A new bank and lots of building

A number of interesting building permits were issued in Cabarrus County in June. Some are part of continuing projects, while another involves a national bank that is new to Cabarrus County.
Cabarrus County Manager Mike Downs includes a listing of some of the top building permits of the month with his report, which is contained in the commissioners’ agenda packet. These projects are in Downs’ report for Monday’s meeting.
No. 1
Chase Bank is coming to Harrisburg. A building permit was issued for 4070 Harris Square Drive, Harrisburg. The value listed was at about $10.3 million.
It will be only the third location in North Carolina for Chase. The nearest branch is at Trade and Tryon streets in Uptown Charlotte. The other branch is in Chapel Hill. I guess there are a lot of Yankees in Harrisburg?
The boom must be continuing in Harrisburg.
Harrisburg United Methodist Church is expanding. A $7.59 million permit was issued for additions and renovations.
No. 2
Biggest permits in June. Rick Hendrick’s business must be pretty good, too, or they expect it to be. A $36 million permit was issued for 7609 Hendrick Auto Plaza, which is off O. Bruton Smith Boulevard over by all the other Hendrick dealerships.
The permit says it is for a 21,368-square-foot, steel-frame building with masonry walls.
The next-biggest project is at the Gateway Ambulatory Surgery Center off Copperfield Boulevard. It is for a renovation. The permit lists the value of the work at $11.588 million.
No. 3
Work continuing on the Advanced Technology Center. A $9.4 million permit was issued for the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to upfit nine classrooms/labs. The building, Rowan-Cabarrus’ second at the N.C. Research Campus, opened with a ribbon-cutting in December 2019.
“Programs at the ATC will emphasize robotics, engineering and advanced technology, and the building even features a roving robot in the lobby area to welcome visitors, give directions and answer questions,” Rowan-Cabarrus said in a news release after the opening.
“As the ATC offers training in such areas as mechatronics, computer-aided design, 3D printing, hydraulics and pneumatics, students will work on equipment that companies currently use in the workplace, gaining valuable hands-on experience,” the release said.
The center is one-of-a-kind in the Charlotte region and has college and economic development officials excited about the possibilities.
No. 4
More projects. A $6.2 million permit was issued for the Bonitz building at 4539 Enterprise Drive in the International Business Park. Bonitz is a commercial flooring and interiors company.
The Water and Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County is upfitting a building near Roush-Fenway Racing and Scott Padgett Regional Airport. The value listed on the work at 7065 Zephyr Place, Concord, is $7.5 million.
Over the past few years, our coverage of WSACC has dwindled. With reduced manpower at the newspaper, coupled with an organization (WSACC) that is not anxious to have publicity, the public often knows little about what is happening until a water or sewer line runs near their property or you read the legal notices.
WSACC is a tremendous factor in most major development in the county. If there is no water or sewer, not much can be built.
No. 5
Culver’s Kannapolis update. A couple of weeks ago, we told you about Culver’s coming to Dale Earnhardt Boulevard. The owner, Rich Martin, reached out to us. The tentative opening date is Oct. 12.
Martin and his family are excited to be in Cabarrus County. The land and building are owned by his brother.
“We will be very involved and integrated with the Kannapolis and Concord communities, schools, hospitals and community and charitable organizations. While we have outstanding food, our culture and community reinvestment efforts are what’s most important,” Martin said.
Another building permit for $5.4 million was issued for the project.
We’ll get more details about the new restaurant and Martin’s plans when we get a little closer to the opening date.
No. 5A
Another angry rant about social media. I got a cussing on Facebook this week when I commented on a meme starting lies about COVID-19. The original post was actually a link to a fact checker that said the meme was false.
One person I know posted it with the link, but he still didn’t believe it was false. The other person posted it without the link, and I pointed out to him that the fact-checker site where it came from said it was false. He called me several profane names and I think blocked me (possibly Facebook pulled it).
Once again, if you see something on social media that seems outrageous — think twice. Many, if not most, times it is false or highly questionable. Don’t let the Russians win.
As far as COVID-19, don’t depend on social media. The Russian lies are everywhere online. If you need a question answered, contact the Cabarrus Health Alliance, Atrium Health, Novant Health or other reputable sources.
Your plumber or next-door neighbor, who knows a nurse who heard from a doctor that COVID-19 is fake (not that bad or any of a number of other lies), is not a reliable source. It’s probably a Russian bot or someone trying to take advantage of the situation.
In future Friday Fives, we will tell you about the need for poll workers for the November elections, a census update and other information that we hope you will find useful. Stay safe.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.
