Friday Five: Building boom, a big bump and a little history

This time of year we always like to review how the previous year went. For many 2020 may not have been good but it looks like at least one industry continued to fare well.
No. 1
Building totals for 2020. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out the housing boom is continuing in Cabarrus County despite the pandemic. Statistics from the Cabarrus County Constructions Standards office show 1884 single family detached building permits were issued during the year with a total estimated value of $305.2 million.
Overall there were 4142 building permits issued in 2020 with a total estimated value of $690.6 million.
Concord continues to have the most construction, particularly for residential with 962 houses permitted (more than half the county total) for an estimated value of $151.9 million. Other residential totals were: Cabarrus County, 194 for almost $46.8 million; Kannapolis, 326 for nearly $45.6 million; Harrisburg, 239 for $41.8 million; Midland, 117 for $12.8 million; Locust (Cabarrus portion) 29 for $3.6 million; and Mount Pleasant, 17 for nearly $2.7 million.
No. 2
How does that compare to recent years? The housing totals are pretty easy to compare, but the overall totals don’t always make good comparisons because one or two big projects like a school or major industrial building can skew the value numbers.
In 2019, Cabarrus County issued 1824 single family detached (SFD) house permits for a value of $309.5 million. That’s slightly less permits, but a little more value. I would say it’s probably safe to say the CVOID-19 impact was not as big on new housing as on some other industries. From all the real estate brokers I heard from, demand for houses is pretty high.
Overall in 2019, there were 4248 permits issued, which was slightly higher, but the total value was less at $550.8 million.
Other recent SFD totals were: 2018, 1691 permits for $301.9 million; 2017, 1536 for $243.1 million; and 2016, 1367 for $205.9 million.
Other recent overall totals were: 2018, 3741 for $698.2 million; 2017, 3378 for $472.1 million; and 2016, 3279 for $619.8 million.
No. 3
Big bump in front of the hospital. Charles from Kannapolis shared a rant with us the other day about the big bump in front of Atrium Health Cabarrus on Concord Parkway. If you’re going toward the Carolina Mall you can’t miss it. You literally can’t miss it.
“You might be only going 30 or 35 mph but you better be ready for a jostling,” Charles said.
He’s absolutely right. It looks like maybe there’s a manhole or some type of utility connection there. The whole stretch of road up to the interstate is rough and confusing. Sometimes you can’t swerve to avoid it.
No. 4
Reminds me of a dream I had the other night. Dreams are funny things. I dreamed I saw “Swervin'” Ernie Irvan in the grocery store. We talked like we were longtime pals. I’m sure Ernie wouldn’t know me from Adam.
I bet you Ernie could tell you some stories. I know there’s some involving Concord Speedway/Concord Motor Sports Park. For the record, Ernie won 15 Cup races including the 1991 Daytona 500.
Ernie’s birthday is Jan. 13 and he will be 62. The last story/interview with him I could find said he was retired and helping his son, Jared, with his racing career. Last season Jared mostly ran Super Late Models and is looking for his big break and sponsors. Any sponsors out there interested email rachel.irvanracing@gmail.com. Ernie said Jared is a better driver than he was – and that’s pretty dang good.
No. 5
A new headstone for Warren C. Coleman? Author/historian Norman McCullough continues to spread the word about Coleman’s accomplishments and to keep the history alive. Mr. Coleman and his wife are buried in the Old Campground Cemetery off Cabarrus Avenue.
The latest news is someone is going to put a new headstone there for the Colemans. Norman said it’s a few weeks away, so stay tuned.
