Friday Five: Building boom, a big bump and a little history

In 2019, Cabarrus County issued 1824 single family detached (SFD) house permits for a value of $309.5 million. That’s slightly less permits, but a little more value. I would say it’s probably safe to say the CVOID-19 impact was not as big on new housing as on some other industries. From all the real estate brokers I heard from, demand for houses is pretty high.

Overall in 2019, there were 4248 permits issued, which was slightly higher, but the total value was less at $550.8 million.

Other recent SFD totals were: 2018, 1691 permits for $301.9 million; 2017, 1536 for $243.1 million; and 2016, 1367 for $205.9 million.

Other recent overall totals were: 2018, 3741 for $698.2 million; 2017, 3378 for $472.1 million; and 2016, 3279 for $619.8 million.

No. 3

Big bump in front of the hospital. Charles from Kannapolis shared a rant with us the other day about the big bump in front of Atrium Health Cabarrus on Concord Parkway. If you’re going toward the Carolina Mall you can’t miss it. You literally can’t miss it.

“You might be only going 30 or 35 mph but you better be ready for a jostling,” Charles said.