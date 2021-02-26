Friday Five: Real estate, littering and defense of Rush

“This pandemic has caused us to take our eye off the ball on this issue,” Crawford said. “Adopt-A-Street volunteers have backed off their cleanup efforts, etc.”

He said the bill and other awareness efforts should help everyone get back on track.

Meanwhile in Kannapolis the E.L.K. (Eliminating Litter in Kannapolis) group has taken advantage of the nice weather to do more.

“In the meantime we encourage fellow Elks to enjoy the sunny weather with some litter clean up,” said Rita Bliven, who is one of the group’s organizers. “We cleaned up seven bags of litter on China Grove Road Sunday. It only took about two and half hours, since the conditions cooperated.

“During the cleanup we had people driving by thank us. Even more exciting was a passer-by who wanted information on our next event so she could join us! We referred her to Elk21.org and our Facebook page.”

Last week we told you about E.L.K.’s work on West 8th Street. The next E.L.K. event will be March 20 and the quarterly cleanup for West 8th Street will be April 22.

Elks keep up the great work.