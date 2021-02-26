Friday Five: Real estate, littering and defense of Rush

Let’s hop around a little in today’s edition with real estate, littering and a couple of angry Rush Limbaugh fans.
Perpetual construction, traffic changes take its toll. I popped into Circle K on Concord Parkway across from Golden Corral the other day to get a drink. The first thing I noticed was several empty coolers.
The convenience store is closing March 12 and the building will be demolished.
Business has been way off. My guess is the constant construction and the re-routing of traffic doomed the business. I’m sure the pandemic didn’t help.
The old Kannapolis Highway/U.S. 29-A street was rerouted up to square up with Mall Drive. I noticed that there was a lot more traffic on the northbound side of Concord Parkway, than on the southbound side where Circle K is.
It will be interesting to see goes in its place.
A drive-through restaurant coming to Clear Springs? Grading began recently on a .76-acre lot between Meineke Muffler and O’Reilly Auto Parks at the Clear Springs Plaza off Concord Parkway.
A zoning verification report indicates it may be for a drive-through restaurant. Right now we don’t know what kind. There were no signs on the property when we drove by there Thursday.
Table Rock RE Investments LLC of Charlotte bought the property for $505,000 in December. We’ll keep our eyes on this one.
Farther up Concord Parkway, Bebo’s Charcoal and Beef opened recently. There’s a big “Hiring Now” banner on the property. This is in the old Freddy’s Steakburger building across from Atrium Health Cabarrus.
Apartment complex being sold. Morgan Properties, the nation's largest private multifamily owner, announced it has acquired, in partnership with Olayan America, a portfolio of 48 apartment communities and 14,414 units in 11 states for $1.75 billion.
That includes Summerlin at Concord Apartment Homes on Summerlake Drive off Warren C. Coleman Boulevard.
The complex was built in 1985 and has 160 units ranging from 633 to 910 square feet. The Summerlin website says rents start at $850 per month.
The war on litter continues. A bill in the N.C. General Assembly is moving along and could help with some cleanup efforts.
NC House Bill 100 (the Highway Cleanup Act) would provide funding for overtime for rural sheriff’s offices to help with cleanup and education and awareness programs.
Concord City Councilman Terry Crawford told us about the bill, which is sponsored by Rep. John Bell. The bill appears to have bipartisan support.
“This pandemic has caused us to take our eye off the ball on this issue,” Crawford said. “Adopt-A-Street volunteers have backed off their cleanup efforts, etc.”
He said the bill and other awareness efforts should help everyone get back on track.
Meanwhile in Kannapolis the E.L.K. (Eliminating Litter in Kannapolis) group has taken advantage of the nice weather to do more.
“In the meantime we encourage fellow Elks to enjoy the sunny weather with some litter clean up,” said Rita Bliven, who is one of the group’s organizers. “We cleaned up seven bags of litter on China Grove Road Sunday. It only took about two and half hours, since the conditions cooperated.
“During the cleanup we had people driving by thank us. Even more exciting was a passer-by who wanted information on our next event so she could join us! We referred her to Elk21.org and our Facebook page.”
Last week we told you about E.L.K.’s work on West 8th Street. The next E.L.K. event will be March 20 and the quarterly cleanup for West 8th Street will be April 22.
Elks keep up the great work.
Concord and Cabarrus County will be working on cleanup projects for Earth Day April 22 as well and we’ll tell you more about how you can help over the next few weeks.
Some folks are upset with a Rush Limbaugh cartoon. The cartoon showed the recently deceased radio talk show host arriving at the Pearly Gates being greeted by a group of Black angels. Rush says, “Aw nuts.”
I thought it was pretty mild compared to the heat and mean-spirited rhetoric of Limbaugh. Some thought it was awful.
“That cartoon was sick and inappropriate. If I was a subscriber, I would cancel my subscription,” one reader commented.
We’ve still got some great circulation specials.
Here is part of one of the most reasonable comments I received:
“Rush Limbaugh was loved by and a hero to tens of millions of Americans for decades,” Stephanie Morgan wrote. “He brought a voice to conservative Americans, who previously, were kept silent and fragmented. The hypocritical cancel culture movement is trying harder than ever to disenfranchise millions of Americans, who have been fighting to survive for decades, and you are playing right into this movement. While Rush had flaws, as we all do, he was a God-fearing man, who spoke his mind and called out people when he felt they needed to be, but also a man who fought with everything he had for American freedoms and liberty.”
Stephanie said Rush was not racist as many people tried to paint him.
Like the old phrase President Harry Truman used: “If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen.”
I have no doubt Rush would have gotten a kick out of the cartoon. If he were like the late Sen. Jesse Helms, he would have framed it and put it on his office wall.
