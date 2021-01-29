Friday Five: Swapping locations, struggling retailers and high rent

An old joke is there are three rules in real estate: “Location! Location! Location!”

It’s true. It matters where your business is located. And sometimes that’s not enough.

No. 1

Changes for Dick’s Sporting Goods. Dick’s Sporting Goods will be opening soon at Concord Mills Mall. So what does that mean for the Dick’s over at Afton Ridge (Target shopping center)?

Signs at Afton Ridge say the store is closing in February. But there’s more – Dick’s will close and all the merchandise will be cleared out. Then a Dick’s clearance center will reopen later in the spring in the Afton Ridge location.

That’s good for me because if I buy something at Dick’s, it’s usually on clearance. That “cheap, cheap” you’re hearing is not the little birdies in the bird feeder – it’s me.

The Dick’s over Northlake Mall is also closing. We’re being told that many of the employees there will be coming over to the Concord Mills. It looks like the Concord Mills’ opening will be in February.

The new location is in the former T.J. Maxx spot.