Friday Five: Swapping locations, struggling retailers and high rent

An old joke is there are three rules in real estate: “Location! Location! Location!”
It’s true. It matters where your business is located. And sometimes that’s not enough.
No. 1
Changes for Dick’s Sporting Goods. Dick’s Sporting Goods will be opening soon at Concord Mills Mall. So what does that mean for the Dick’s over at Afton Ridge (Target shopping center)?
Signs at Afton Ridge say the store is closing in February. But there’s more – Dick’s will close and all the merchandise will be cleared out. Then a Dick’s clearance center will reopen later in the spring in the Afton Ridge location.
That’s good for me because if I buy something at Dick’s, it’s usually on clearance. That “cheap, cheap” you’re hearing is not the little birdies in the bird feeder – it’s me.
The Dick’s over Northlake Mall is also closing. We’re being told that many of the employees there will be coming over to the Concord Mills. It looks like the Concord Mills’ opening will be in February.
The new location is in the former T.J. Maxx spot.
The new T.J. Maxx and Home Goods store across Concord Mills Boulevard seems to be doing very well. There’s always a bunch of people there.
No. 2
Wondering about Carolina Mall? Sears is now officially closed. It makes me sad. Belk is in trouble. You can’t help but wonder about JC Penney.
Belk is declaring bankruptcy. According to a story in The Charlotte Observer, Belk’s owner Sycamore Properties will use the move to reorganize the retailer and to infuse more capital into the operations. Sycamore Properties, which acquired Belk in 2015, borrowed money for the acquisition. They say no stores will close and the company could emerge from bankruptcy quickly.
Couple the debt with retailers struggling to move into the digital age and then the pandemic – it’s not a recipe for a successful business, Belk or anybody else.
We walk in the evening sometimes at Carolina Mall. Monday (about 6:30 p.m.) we saw two employees in JC Penney. I’m not sure there were two shoppers either. Granted Monday 30 minutes before closing is probably a bad time to make any judgement. Still, two visible employees – they can’t be selling much merchandise.
No. 3
Let’s brainstorm about what we want for the Sears space. Carolina Mall’s owner Hull Property Group faces a real challenge. The Sears space is big. It’s two stories.
What would you like to see in the space? How about a two-story Target? We could be like downtown Atlanta.
I don’t think it will happen. When the Afton Ridge Target opened, the Cloverleaf Target closed. That space is now occupied by Rug & Home.
I threw out Big Lots as a possibility but I don’t think that is likely. Right now Big Lots has stores at The Village in Concord and another on Cannon Boulevard. They don’t need another location and I’ve never seen a two-story Big Lots.
Anytime you talk about the future of the Carolina Mall it’s always going to come back to the old rumor: “the hospital is going to buy the mall.”
It makes more sense today than ever. How about a medical clinic or medical offices for the Sears space? Maybe the Cabarrus College of Health Sciences will soon need more space. They have had record enrollment and look to grow.
Now might be a good time for Atrium Health to explore “buying the mall.” The price has to be down. That’s not the case for many other properties in Cabarrus County.
No. 4
Walgreens building in Harrisburg sold. I got an interesting press release this week from a Miami, Florida real estate company:
“Tiktin Real Estate Investment Services (TREIS), a leading commercial real estate investment sales brokerage firm, has announced the sale of a 13,813 square-foot free-standing building occupied by Walgreens at 4305 NC Highway 49S in Harrisburg, NC. Noble 4305 Hwy 49 Harrisburg NC, LLC sold the building to Mid-Atlantic Commercial Properties, LLC for $4.1 million. Adam J. Tiktin, president and broker of TREIS, represented the Seller in this transaction. Closing took place on Jan. 22nd.
“Situated on 1.72 acres on a signalized corner, the building is located on a main retail corridor adjacent to Publix, Food Lion and Aldi. Walgreens has just under three years remaining on its absolute triple-net lease.
“Harrisburg, NC is within the Charlotte MSA. Due to its proximity to Charlotte, NC and convenient highway access, Harrisburg has developed into one of the top ten most affluent zip codes in the Charlotte region. Harrisburg is projected to be one of the top five fastest growing municipalities in North Carolina over the next ten years, according to the Office of State Budget and Management (OSBM).”
I think we’ve all known that Harrisburg has been a hot real estate market for some time. Looks like the folks in Miami have found it. As Will Smith might say, “Bienvenidos a Harrisburg.” Some of you will get the reference.
No. 5
Rent keeps going up in Concord. Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic we told you rents were up slightly in Concord, about 0.4 percent. Well they’ve gone up even more.
ApartmentList.com compiles a monthly report and here are some of this month's highlights:
*Rents in Concord increased 0.3% month-over-month, and are up by 7.4% year-over-year.
*For comparison, year-over-year rent growth in Concord was 3.8% at this time last year.
*Median rents in Concord currently stand at $918 for a 1-bedroom apartment and $1080 for a two-bedroom.
No data is available for Kannapolis or Harrisburg.
ApartmentList.com said rents in Charlotte were down 1.2 percent for this month. The median rents were $1070 for a 1-bedroom and $1195 for a 2-bedroom.
Dang that seems like a lot to pay for an apartment.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestions or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.