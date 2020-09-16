From committee to board: Harrisburg approves Sustainability Board bylaws

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG – During Monday’s town council meeting, the Harrisburg Town Council approved bylaws for the town’s Sustainability Committee, making it an official board of the town.

Mayor Steve Sciascia first discussed forming the committee back in August 2019. His initial suggestion was to form an advisory board. Since then the committee has looked into advanced sustainability practices and worked on ways to educate the public. By approving bylaws, the committee is now the Sustainability Advisory Board.

The board’s purpose is to:

Advance and encourage environmentally sustainable practices and ideas within the town

Collaborate with town planners to create a long-term sustainability plan

Address issues of air, land, and water pollution, as well as recycling

Promote community education

The board will meet monthly on the second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Harrisburg Town Hall. The meetings will be advertised and will be in line with North Carolina’s Open Meetings Law.

There will be three officer positions to be filled by board members: chairman, vice chairman and secretary. Those positions will be filled annually at the January meeting.