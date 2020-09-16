From committee to board: Harrisburg approves Sustainability Board bylaws

HARRISBURG – During Monday’s town council meeting, the Harrisburg Town Council approved bylaws for the town’s Sustainability Committee, making it an official board of the town.
Mayor Steve Sciascia first discussed forming the committee back in August 2019. His initial suggestion was to form an advisory board. Since then the committee has looked into advanced sustainability practices and worked on ways to educate the public. By approving bylaws, the committee is now the Sustainability Advisory Board.
The board’s purpose is to:
- Advance and encourage environmentally sustainable practices and ideas within the town
- Collaborate with town planners to create a long-term sustainability plan
- Address issues of air, land, and water pollution, as well as recycling
- Promote community education
The board will meet monthly on the second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Harrisburg Town Hall. The meetings will be advertised and will be in line with North Carolina’s Open Meetings Law.
There will be three officer positions to be filled by board members: chairman, vice chairman and secretary. Those positions will be filled annually at the January meeting.
The board will have a maximum of 15 members and each member may serve four consecutive two year terms, with a total of eight years. Members who have already served the eight years can be reappointed after a year’s absence. The members will all come from other boards and communities, Sciascia said.
Members of the board will come from the Town of Harrisburg and the surrounding area -- meaning unincorporated areas.
“We don't have anybody that's not from Harrisburg as it stands right now,” Sciascia said. “It was to be inclusive of those people who are not incorporated into the town limits today.”
There will be a liaison between the council and board.
“We would just be a liaison bringing the information back to this council, whether I stay on it or whoever else is on it,” he said.
Currently, Mayor Sciascia will act as liaison, unless another council member takes over.
The board will be meeting October 12.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.