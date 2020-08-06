More than just food: the Vegan Vibe Market and where it started

Latise and Morathi Howie have put a spotlight on Concord small businesses through their Vegan Vibe Marketplace Series.
The brother-sister duo — known as Big Sis and Lil Bro — have held a marketplace featuring vegan food, eco- and vegan-friendly products, vegan beer and a message of unity each Sunday from 1-7 p.m. since July 19. The market is held at the outdoor portion of Cabarrus Brewing Co. The series will continue through Aug. 19.
This is the second vegan series the pair has held in North Carolina. Last year, they held a Vegan Vibe Music Series in Charlotte for seven weeks. The main focus for that series was live music performed by local artists. Each week brought a specific genre of music. And it had such a turnout from the community, they decided to keep it going, Morathi said.
“Me and my Big Sis put it together in about three or four weeks. It was an idea we both thought of together,” he said. “It was successful. That is why we are so excited about bringing it home.”
The siblings are Concord natives, and when they decided to continue the series this year, they wanted to show love to Concord and its businesses, Latise said. Knowing that the pandemic has had a drastic effect on businesses, especially small businesses, they wanted to use the series as a way for small vendors to gain customers.
“As far as economic empowerment of small businesses, it is a must right now. We have so many people out of work and struggling. Vendors now have a place to sell their products. That money goes back into our local economy,” she said.
After working with the Cabarrus Health Alliance to form a plan to hold the marketplace series in a safe way, they decided to go without the live music this year to avoid a large number of people congregating in one area. That allowed them to switch the focus to small businesses, Morathi said.
“We have been talking to people in our community to say this is their chance,” he said. “We are saying, ‘Listen, if you are a vendor and you have a product you are working on, come out and get the financial blessing that this market brings.’ People are excited to be here.”
The CHA, the siblings and Cabarrus Brewing Co. put together some health and safety measures. Patrons at the market have to wear masks. In the designated eating areas, masks can be removed, Latise said. Vendors are also spread out with at least 6 feet of room, and there are social distance indicators for people waiting in lines.
“Cabarrus Brewery has been absolutely wonderful,” Latise said. “They worked hand-in-hand with us the whole time.”
While it is a time of social distance, the marketplace gives people a feeling of community, Latise said. After spending several Sundays together with the same vendors and patrons, people start to feel connected.
“It becomes like a family unit after the third week,” she said. “It is such a beautiful vibe there.”
Part of that vibe, Morathi said, is people being introduced to the vegan lifestyle. While some patrons may already be a part of or are transitioning into the lifestyle, he said, many people are having their first encounters with what vegan means. And some people are finding that they like it, especially the food.
Latise said her fiance brought his niece to the marketplace one Sunday. His niece is also in the process of planning a wedding. After tasting a strawberry and lemonade cake from The Green Being, she made a quick change to who was baking her wedding cake.
“After she tasted it, she said, ‘I’m not going with who I originally chose. I want you guys to make my cake,’” Latsie said.
Those are the kinds of stories the siblings want to see at the marketplace.
The vegan lifestyle
“Being vegan, it means going back into the earth for our health — for our healing — and to unite the human family. My message has always been that the healthier people are, the better you are and the better you will treat other people. When you are happy, you will want to give that happiness to other people,” he said.
One of his main messages is to make a better life by what people put on their plates. As part of the African-American community, he said, paying attention to what people consume is a must.
“Being from the African-American community, we lead in every major disease in America,” he said. “It has to do with what you put on your plate. We must change what we are putting on our plate.”
Through his company, Morathi also sells health supplements made from herbs. While living abroad in Zimbabwe for 11 years, he said he learned about the rich nutrients found in herbs grown there and decided to incorporate that as part of his company.
Latise refers to herself as vegan-ish. She falls more into the vegetarian category, but with her brother, she has made some changes to transition more into the vegan lifestyle.
But whether they both are fully vegan, they agree that the vegan message is inclusive.
“It doesn’t matter what race of people you are,” Morathi said. “Uniting the human family — bringing that unity the way it is supposed to be because we all have to live on this planet.”
Part of the unity is to take care of the planet because the vegan lifestyle, he said, is more than just food.
More than just food
The marketplace features eco- and vegan-friendly products for bath and body, home care, apparel, bags and other goods.
“One thing about the vegan lifestyle is that it saves the planet,” Morathi said. “People taking out the time to put out eco- and vegan-friendly products is saving animals and the planet where we live. The more we go green, the more we preserve this planet.”
One of the apparel vendors at the marketplace is Iname Apparel. Roshad Goins and Sheldon Spratt, co-founders of Iname, were childhood friends of the Howies.
The company started about five years ago with one T-shirt with a single design. They went to popup-vending opportunities and eventually created a website. Now they have a line of T-shirt designs, hats and bags. But the best part about the brand for the Howies is the commitment to being eco-friendly.
“A beautiful part about what they are doing, the ink that they use is eco- and vegan-friendly products. They were very conscious to use something that would not be harmful to the planet,” Morathi said.
Other vendors at the market have founded businesses off similar principles, choosing vegan products that limit the impact to the environment. While using these types of products can seem like a small act, Morathi said, small changes can make larger changes over time.
It’s a family thing
That idea of small changes over time also mirrors the way the Howies have transitioned in their lives to the vegan lifestyle. It’s a family thing.
Latise’s and Morathi’s brother has a vegan food business called Rayz Wraps that is featured at the marketplace. Their mother also has joined the vegan lifestyle.
“As a family, we are all in this together. We are all very close,” Latise said.
When thinking back to how they got started on their path to going vegan, they both credit the way they grew up. Raised in Shankletown, they remember the garden their grandparents kept and how it shaped their diet.
“Our grandparents had a huge garden with corn and peas. My grandmother canned her vegetables. We did eat meat, but we ate healthy. You didn’t really have the option to do something else,” Latise said. “We ate a lot of things from the garden, but it was the best thing for us.”
Morathi said they also give credit to the elders in both the Shankletown and Sidestown communities for raising them.
“The elders in that community helped raise us. It took a village to raise kids. They shaped our lives; we can’t thank them enough for helping us become the people we are today,” he said.
Vendors featured at the marketplace:
• The Necessities: Household products, health and beauty essentials.
• Chef TR Vegan Desserts.
• Mariposa T's and apparel.
• Dawg'On Vegans Food Vending.
• Positive Outlook Grooming: Beard care and men's grooming essentials.
• African Elegance/Author Jean E Caldwell.
• Rayz Wraps: Food vendor.
• Natty selections: Apparel.
• Light Lite Life Raw Foods.
• Elements by Talia: Jewelry.
• Queens Bling Jewels.
• El Empress: Apparel.
• Nessy's Naturals: Body butters and lotions.
• Ashley's Boutique: Unique home decor.
• Dirty V: Food vendor.
• Ve-Go Food truck.
• Renaldo's Culinary Cuisine Food Truck.
• OMG Lemonade.
• Habitual Melanin T's.
• Top and Tic Tees and Things.
• Tone X socks.
• Vegan Love Culture: Herbs and supplements.
• Author Latise M. Howie: Books and empowerment apparel.
• Iname Apparel.
• The Shades Lady.
• Yvette's Custom Masks.
• Naturalistic Healing Co.
• Ali's Ethnic Eats.
• Freakie Vegan Eats and Juciery.
• Norman McCollough.
• L. Black Realty.
• Lotus Lands Foods.
• The Green Being: Foods and bakery.
