SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord welcomes 150 new fish friends

CHARLOTTE – More than 150 new marine animals joined SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord’s many exhibits and can be seen at the Aquarium this Labor Day weekend.

While students are going back to school virtually or in-person, there is another new school of fish that will definitely be in session. From a Round Spotted Stingray to a Porcupine Pufferfish, the new school of fish will add another diverse set of creatures for guests to marvel.

The new fish were welcomed to the aquarium this summer and have settled into existing exhibits and are able to swim alongside resident rescued Sea Turtle Neptune, our sharks, rays and other marine animals. Guests can get closer to all of these incredible creatures and learn more about the oceans wonderful creatures throughout their journey at SEA LIFE.

Joining the many exhibits at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord, the new fishy friends have acclimated to their new surroundings just like children across the country for their new school year. From an Ocean Surgeonfish, Whitespotted Filefish, all the way to a Chalk Basslet, the new fish are just as unique to look at as their names. Breathtaking Queen and Blue Angelfish, the striking pink and yellow Cuban Hogfish, and the Rock Beauty all will add more wonder to the guests’ journey through an ocean of exhibits.