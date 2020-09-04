SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord welcomes 150 new fish friends

CHARLOTTE – More than 150 new marine animals joined SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord’s many exhibits and can be seen at the Aquarium this Labor Day weekend.
While students are going back to school virtually or in-person, there is another new school of fish that will definitely be in session. From a Round Spotted Stingray to a Porcupine Pufferfish, the new school of fish will add another diverse set of creatures for guests to marvel.
The new fish were welcomed to the aquarium this summer and have settled into existing exhibits and are able to swim alongside resident rescued Sea Turtle Neptune, our sharks, rays and other marine animals. Guests can get closer to all of these incredible creatures and learn more about the oceans wonderful creatures throughout their journey at SEA LIFE.
Joining the many exhibits at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord, the new fishy friends have acclimated to their new surroundings just like children across the country for their new school year. From an Ocean Surgeonfish, Whitespotted Filefish, all the way to a Chalk Basslet, the new fish are just as unique to look at as their names. Breathtaking Queen and Blue Angelfish, the striking pink and yellow Cuban Hogfish, and the Rock Beauty all will add more wonder to the guests’ journey through an ocean of exhibits.
SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium is welcoming fans back for a day of family fun with signature experiences like walking under the ocean tunnel, spotting for Neptune, and coming face to fin with sharks.
To maintain social distance and to keep health and safety precautions, some attractions have been temporarily closed such as the:
• Interactive Touchpool
• Behind The Scenes Tours
• Educational Talks and Feeds
• Dive logs/Stamp Stations
• Soft play area
• Photo Station
SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord continues to use enhanced physical distancing measures and stringent cleaning protocols following the guidance of local and national health officials. Staff cleans the aquarium hourly and frequently monitor the attraction to ensure guests are progressing at a safe distance. Children under 11 years old, or those who have a health condition that would get worse if a mask is worn are exempt from this requirement.
The aquarium is scheduling group events with participants of no more than 30, and participants must pre-sort into groups of 10 while going through the attraction.
Because of limited capacity, the Aquarium highly recommends guests purchase tickets online to guarantee admission. Families are encouraged to visit www.visitsealife.com/charlotte-concord to purchase tickets and check out SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord’s visit safety tips.
