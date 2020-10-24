 Skip to main content
The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus announces Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2021
The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus announces Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2021

Leadership Cabarrus

The 2021 Leadership Cabarrus is off to a fast start learning about Cabarrus County's history and more.

The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus, is proud to announce the 28 participants in the 2021Class of Leadership Cabarrus. The civic leadership program, sponsored by Duke Energy, is designed for business, nonprofit and community leaders to learn more about the assets, challenges, resources and needs within the Cabarrus County region.

Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2021 began their year in August with a two-day retreat including team building at Cedar Grove Retreat with Capstone Climbing and Adventures, building foundational skills in implicit bias and diversity, equity and inclusion training, and reviewing Cabarrus County’s 2020 Needs Assessment. Their monthly days will began in September and will be ending in May.

“Leadership Cabarrus has been a signature program of the Chamber since 1989, and we couldn’t be prouder of it, the wonderful alumni that pilot the steering committee, and the class participants,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber. “Our graduates are always amazed at the depth of community knowledge they amass, along with professional and personal connections. Through the years, the classes’ legacy projects have added quality of life benefits ranging from recreational opportunities, nonprofit program enhancements and educational support.”

Duke Energy is the title sponsor for Leadership Cabarrus. “Duke is proud of the communities we serve, and we are happy to invest in the The Chamber and this meaningful program that develops our communities’ and businesses’ future leaders,” said Randy Welch, Duke Energy District Manager, Government and Community Relations.

Academy Bus serves as the Transportation Sponsor for the class, providing coach service on class days.

The Leadership Cabarrus Class of 2021 participants are:

Jennifer Brinson - Cabarrus County Schools

Erin Burris - Town of Mount Pleasant

Kellie Cartwright - United Way of Central Carolinas

Dominique Clark - Cabarrus County Government

Amy Freeze - Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County

Kevin Garay - Kannapolis City Schools

Larry Gourdine - UNC Charlotte

Phillip Graham - City of Concord

Starla Hatley - Cabarrus County Partnership for Children

Hannah Holliway - Cannon School

Kara Horn - Novant Health, Mint Hill Medical Center

Rachael Kocken - Cabarrus Arena and Events Center

Danielle Kuhn - Flywheel Coworking

Lauren Linker - Cabarrus County Government

Ande Lowe - Uwharrie Bank

Teronda McNeil-Hueitt - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Alicia McDaniel - Cabarrus Health Alliance

Matt Millward - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Brittany Payne - Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers

Brandon Rios - Novant Health, Mint Hill Medical Center

Matt Roden - Atrium Health

Jon Sauter - NorthEast Foundation

Brian Schultz - Cabarrus County Schools

Kayla Seigler

Dale Shoffner - S&D Coffee and Tea

Mark Thompson - Cabarrus Brewing Company

Garrison White - Hartsell & Williams, PA

Jake Williams - City of Concord

The program is celebrating its 32nd anniversary this year and has over 750 alumni since its inception.

For more information on the Leadership Cabarrus program, please contact Barbi Jones at 704.782.4000, ext. 108 or bjones@cabarrus.biz.

