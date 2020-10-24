The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus announces Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2021

The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus, is proud to announce the 28 participants in the 2021Class of Leadership Cabarrus. The civic leadership program, sponsored by Duke Energy, is designed for business, nonprofit and community leaders to learn more about the assets, challenges, resources and needs within the Cabarrus County region.
Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2021 began their year in August with a two-day retreat including team building at Cedar Grove Retreat with Capstone Climbing and Adventures, building foundational skills in implicit bias and diversity, equity and inclusion training, and reviewing Cabarrus County’s 2020 Needs Assessment. Their monthly days will began in September and will be ending in May.
“Leadership Cabarrus has been a signature program of the Chamber since 1989, and we couldn’t be prouder of it, the wonderful alumni that pilot the steering committee, and the class participants,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber. “Our graduates are always amazed at the depth of community knowledge they amass, along with professional and personal connections. Through the years, the classes’ legacy projects have added quality of life benefits ranging from recreational opportunities, nonprofit program enhancements and educational support.”
Duke Energy is the title sponsor for Leadership Cabarrus. “Duke is proud of the communities we serve, and we are happy to invest in the The Chamber and this meaningful program that develops our communities’ and businesses’ future leaders,” said Randy Welch, Duke Energy District Manager, Government and Community Relations.
Academy Bus serves as the Transportation Sponsor for the class, providing coach service on class days.
The Leadership Cabarrus Class of 2021 participants are:
Jennifer Brinson - Cabarrus County Schools
Erin Burris - Town of Mount Pleasant
Kellie Cartwright - United Way of Central Carolinas
Dominique Clark - Cabarrus County Government
Amy Freeze - Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County
Kevin Garay - Kannapolis City Schools
Larry Gourdine - UNC Charlotte
Phillip Graham - City of Concord
Starla Hatley - Cabarrus County Partnership for Children
Hannah Holliway - Cannon School
Kara Horn - Novant Health, Mint Hill Medical Center
Rachael Kocken - Cabarrus Arena and Events Center
Danielle Kuhn - Flywheel Coworking
Lauren Linker - Cabarrus County Government
Ande Lowe - Uwharrie Bank
Teronda McNeil-Hueitt - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
Alicia McDaniel - Cabarrus Health Alliance
Matt Millward - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
Brittany Payne - Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers
Brandon Rios - Novant Health, Mint Hill Medical Center
Matt Roden - Atrium Health
Jon Sauter - NorthEast Foundation
Brian Schultz - Cabarrus County Schools
Kayla Seigler
Dale Shoffner - S&D Coffee and Tea
Mark Thompson - Cabarrus Brewing Company
Garrison White - Hartsell & Williams, PA
Jake Williams - City of Concord
Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2021 began their year last week with a two-day retreat including team building at Cedar Grove Retreat with Capstone Climbing and Adventures, building foundational skills in implicit bias and diversity, equity and inclusion training, and reviewing Cabarrus County’s 2020 Needs Assessment. Their monthly days will begin in September, ending in May.
The program is celebrating its 32nd anniversary this year and has over 750 alumni since its inception.
For more information on the Leadership Cabarrus program, please contact Barbi Jones at 704.782.4000, ext. 108 or bjones@cabarrus.biz.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.