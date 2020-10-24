The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus announces Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2021

The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus, is proud to announce the 28 participants in the 2021Class of Leadership Cabarrus. The civic leadership program, sponsored by Duke Energy, is designed for business, nonprofit and community leaders to learn more about the assets, challenges, resources and needs within the Cabarrus County region.

Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2021 began their year in August with a two-day retreat including team building at Cedar Grove Retreat with Capstone Climbing and Adventures, building foundational skills in implicit bias and diversity, equity and inclusion training, and reviewing Cabarrus County’s 2020 Needs Assessment. Their monthly days will began in September and will be ending in May.

“Leadership Cabarrus has been a signature program of the Chamber since 1989, and we couldn’t be prouder of it, the wonderful alumni that pilot the steering committee, and the class participants,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber. “Our graduates are always amazed at the depth of community knowledge they amass, along with professional and personal connections. Through the years, the classes’ legacy projects have added quality of life benefits ranging from recreational opportunities, nonprofit program enhancements and educational support.”