CAB-Stray-ca1838 Apr 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular San Diego State hero Lamont Butler motivated by sister's death San Diego State hero Lamont Butler motivated by sister's death BOYS BASKETBALL: Concord grad Pruette ready to lead a ‘great group of guys’ as new Mount Pleasant coach MOUNT PLEASANT – One of the most familiar names in the Cabarrus County sports and coaching ranks officially hangs up his whistle. Kannapolis announces summer concert and movie schedule City of Kannapolis announces its Discover Fun in Kannapolis events this week. It includes lots of music and movies. 2 Gals claims Burger Madness for second time CONCORD — Last month, diners throughout Cabarrus County tasted and voted on limited-time burger creations from 15 of the area’s local restaura… Concord Police search for two boys abducted from neighbor's yard The Concord Police Department is seeking assistance locating two missing male juveniles who were taken from a neighbor's yard Saturday, accord…