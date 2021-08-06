Cabarrus College students make summer camp a reality for children with special needs

For instance, campers with mobility issues can experience walking when riding on a horse. “A horse’s gait emulates our gait when we walk, allowing the rider to gain strength, self-esteem, and confidence,” said Cronin. One example Cronin cited is a child who was having up to 40 muscle spasms per day, but because of the exercises and horseback riding, her spasms decreased to only two per week.

The partnership between the Cabarrus College OTA program and Wings of Eagles Ranch, and the camp’s willingness and ability to provide services to an acute population, have provided credibility and increased the camp’s reputation and appeal. Campers now travel from other states to attend.

“If a parent says, ‘My child is in a wheelchair; they won’t be able to do the things you do.’ We tell them ‘Yes they can,’” said Cronin. “They will ride a horse, wheel their chair through the woods, catch a fish at the pond and experience the thrill of the zip line. The camp experience not only provides a time of respite for the parents/caregivers, but it also gives them hope. An awareness of what’s possible is created.”