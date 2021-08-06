Cabarrus College students make summer camp a reality for children with special needs

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences occupational therapy assistant (OTA) students spend a week each summer volunteering to make summer camp a reality for children with special needs – children who otherwise would not be able to go to summer camp. It’s part of a 13-year partnership between Cabarrus College and Wings of Eagles Ranch Therapeutic Horseback Riding and Outdoor Adventure Center in Concord.
Wings of Eagles Ranch offers four week-long summer camps for children with and without special needs. But for one week each summer, the camp hosts children and adults with more profound medical needs, made possible only because of the specialized care Cabarrus College OTA students provide as part of their fieldwork experience.
“We provide one-on-one encouragement and assistance for each child,” said Nancy Green, chair of the occupational therapy assistant program at Cabarrus College. Green teaches her students stretching, therapeutic exercises and adaptations that enable campers to participate in camp activities such as horseback riding, art and crafts, high rope adventures, zipline, climbing wall, fishing and other outdoor activities. It’s a win-win: the campers benefit, and the students gain valuable hands-on experience.
“It would be difficult for us to host the campers we serve during this week without the assistance of the OTA students,” said Wings of Eagles Ranch founder and executive director Chris Cronin. “We accommodate children and adults of all ability levels, including those with mobility restrictions, feeding concerns or those who utilize medical equipment. We tell parents, ‘If your doctor approves, we’ll be more than happy to serve your child.’ Whatever it is, we adapt completely to get each camper up and moving.”
For instance, campers with mobility issues can experience walking when riding on a horse. “A horse’s gait emulates our gait when we walk, allowing the rider to gain strength, self-esteem, and confidence,” said Cronin. One example Cronin cited is a child who was having up to 40 muscle spasms per day, but because of the exercises and horseback riding, her spasms decreased to only two per week.
The partnership between the Cabarrus College OTA program and Wings of Eagles Ranch, and the camp’s willingness and ability to provide services to an acute population, have provided credibility and increased the camp’s reputation and appeal. Campers now travel from other states to attend.
“If a parent says, ‘My child is in a wheelchair; they won’t be able to do the things you do.’ We tell them ‘Yes they can,’” said Cronin. “They will ride a horse, wheel their chair through the woods, catch a fish at the pond and experience the thrill of the zip line. The camp experience not only provides a time of respite for the parents/caregivers, but it also gives them hope. An awareness of what’s possible is created.”
Having worked together for 13 years, Green and Cronin see only a bright future for the partnership between Cabarrus College and Wings of Eagles Ranch. “This has become the most amazing relationship,” said Cronin. “I hope it goes on forever because it’s so beneficial to have the students involved in our program.”