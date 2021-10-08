 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in heroin trafficking investigation
0 Comments

Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in heroin trafficking investigation

  • 0
Boris Alexander Ruiz-Saldana

Boris Alexander Ruiz-Saldana, 22 years old, was arrested and charged with Trafficking heroin following an investigation by Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Division. 

 Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office

On October 6th, 2021 members of The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Division investigated an individual responsible for trafficking heroin into Cabarrus County. At the conclusion of the investigation approximately 7 ounces of heroin were seized along with a firearm.

Boris Alexander Ruiz-Saldana, 22 years old, was arrested and charged with Trafficking heroin and placed into the Cabarrus County Detention Center and is currently under a $1,000,000.00 secured bond.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division in this investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage
National News

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts