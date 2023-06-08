It was a busy time for Mykayla O’Brien a few years ago, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The public health educator with the Cabarrus Health Alliance helped organize large-scale vaccine clinics and covid testing along with providing health education for several communities, including schools, daycares and long-term care facilities.

O’Brien learned about challenges these various groups were dealing with, which the pandemic only exacerbated.

“I think the pandemic honestly highlighted the gaps in care,” she said.

O’Brien started thinking about more substantive ways CHA could not only engage with the public but actually bring key services to the diverse communities the organization serves.

This eventually led to the formation of CHA’s first community mobile clinic, through a partnership with Mission Mobile Medical, a mobile health clinic manufacturer based in Greensboro.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new mobile unit, which is 38-foot repurposed RV, was held Tuesday morning at CHA’s headquarters in Kannapolis.

“This has been a labor of love over the last year and a half,” said CHA Public Health Director Erin Shoe.

“We have learned so much over the last few years due to the pandemic and we really used those lessons learned to build not only a unit but a program that will meet so many needs in our community,” Shoe said.

The mobile unit, which cost about $375,000 including renovations, was built to be flexible, Shoe said, noting the clinic could provide immunizations one week and physical and wellness exams the next.

CHA received American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help with the cost, along with several grants.

The unit, which is ADA-compatible, includes two clinical rooms and lab space with an immunization refrigerator.

“That was the whole point: How do we build something so that it can be used and really beneficial to the entire community,” Shoe added.

The unit will be deployed later this month, for the start of back-to-school immunizations, O’Brien, who is the mobile clinic program manager, told the crowd.

It can be used for many other purposes including providing access to healthy and nutritious foods, dental services, and screenings for blood pressure and cholesterol.

CHA is still figuring all the various ways the clinic can be utilized to best serve the public. O’Brien noted the organization “is building the plane while we’re flying it…and we’re really excited for everyone to be on that ride with us and help us make it successful.”

O’Brien spent several months last summer traveling throughout the county, meeting with different groups to understand their needs and how a mobile clinic could best serve them.

“I spent a lot of time just hearing from them and hearing their struggles and what their barriers are,” O’Brien said.

With Cabarrus having a large population of people that are either uninsured or underinsured, "we're really trying to structure it so services aren't going to have an associated cost."

"We're meeting them we're they are," O'Brien added.

Mission Mobile Medical, which started right before the pandemic in early 2020, renovated the RV to CHA’s specifications. It has built 130 units across the country and Canada.

“We’ve checked every nook and cranny of this thing probably 15 to 20 times before it arrived here last week,” said MMM’s Rett Haigler.

Even though it has been a lot of work, “I wouldn’t have it any other way,” O’Brien said.