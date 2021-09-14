Cabarrus Rotary dedicates musical playground at Frank Liske Park

The Rotary Club of Cabarrus County officially dedicated Rotary Harmony Park on Thursday, Sept. 9. The event was originally scheduled for April 2020 but had to be postponed because of the pandemic. It is located in Frank Liske Park near the former barn site.
Rotary Harmony Park is a musical playground featuring six beautiful instruments the club purchased from the Sculptural Collection of Freenotes Harmony Park. Members of the Rotary club traveled to the Rotary International Conference held in Atlanta in 2017 where they saw the instruments for the first time and thought they would provide a unique experience for Cabarrus County.
Steve Morris spoke at the dedication as both a charter member of the Rotary club and the Chairman of the Cabarrus County Commissioners.
“This Saturday will be 36 years since we had our charter banquet for the formation of this club. It’s hard to believe the things that we have accomplished during that time,” said Morris. “I think what we are talking about today is just one of the many great accomplishments that this this club has made and I think this is one that is going to stay with this community for a very long time.”
The Freenotes instruments were originally invented by Grammy Award-Winning musician Richard Cooke more than 20 years ago and are innovatively designed to be durable, sustainable, and perfectly tuned sound sculptures that enhance any outdoor space. Rotary Harmony Park features six instruments including the contrabass chimes at the very center and surrounded by a harp, tuned drums, and the manta ray metallophone. Additionally, the lilypad cymbals and tenor tree were chosen to be at the very front to fit in with the nature of the park.
Londa Strong, Director of Cabarrus County Parks and Active Living, spoke about the park’s Matching Incentive Grant that helped make this project possible.
“This 50/50 match program has been in place for 44 years, and in that time there have been over $5 million worth of projects that have gone in place in our county,” said Strong. “The Rotary Club of Cabarrus County has contributed approximately $116,000 worth of projects in Frank Liske Park alone including Rotary Harmony Park, a butterfly garden, an 18-hole disc golf course and some trail erosion work. Without partners like Rotary we wouldn’t have all the things in the parks that we do.”
The Rotary club sought partners for this project so that they could make it a quality space that everyone could enjoy. They hired Steven Griffith with Oak Trail Landscaping to design and create the space and Next Level Recreation of the Carolinas to install the instruments.
The Cabarrus Arts Council was an enthusiastic partner for this project and shared how important public art is in our community. “The purpose of [our grants] is to support nonprofits who have innovative, creative artistic projects,” said Noelle Rhodes Scott, Executive Director of the Cabarrus Arts Council. “This is such an amazing project to me because it is a perfect example of how art is not only beautiful…it can be in a park…it can be useful…it is for children to play on and for people who really understand music. And that opens people’s eyes to what art really is.”
Rotary club charter member Dave Goff connected Rotary to this project by sharing that Cabarrus Rotary is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs worldwide. “Our 70 members are part of 1.2 million Rotarians whose motto is ‘Service Above Self’,” said Goff. “We believe our efforts here with Rotary Harmony Park make Cabarrus County a better place to live, to work, to play and to raise our families.” Dave then walked attendees through the Rotary symbols that are present in the park including the Rotary Cog and a plaque with the Rotary Four-Way Test. Lastly, the park includes engraved bricks with the names of all of the club’s past presidents through 2020 and an additional 122 bricks that were purchased as part of a fundraiser for the project.
Additionally, three benches surround the instruments and were purchased by Rotarians Cyndie Mynatt in honor of her mother Grace Mynatt, Ladoska Keeter in honor of her husband, Tony Grillo and Rotarians Steve Morris and Anita Brown who first saw these instruments in Atlanta.
Lisa Perry served as the project chair and she and her husband Brian gave a generous donation to the Rotary club that was the seed money for the matching grants in honor of the 25th anniversary of their company, Perry Productions. “We wanted to do something to celebrate our 25 years in business and thought about giving something back to the community, because the community is what has helped us stay in business for 25 years,” said Perry. She praised the club members, the three club presidents who spanned the entire project, and all of the partners who made it a success.
She also shared how thoughtfully the park was planned so that it would be accessible for all with instruments spaced far enough apart for wheelchairs to pass through and companion seating near the benches. Every instrument can be accessed so that this is truly a playground for people of all ages and all abilities to enjoy. The club is thrilled to bring a little bit of Harmony to the World!