Cam was ‘good’ but must finish close games

CHARLOTTE — Cam Newton re-energized the Carolina Panthers and the home crowd in his first start since returning to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011.

But the 32-year-old QB didn’t produce when his team needed him most Sunday.

The Panthers (5-6) had two chances to drive the length of the field and beat Washington in the final 4:13. Both possessions ended in turnovers on downs rather than a heroic finish as Carolina lost 27-21. The costly defeat dropped Carolina from the third NFC wild card entering the weekend to tied for the 10th-best record in the NFC.

“You can’t have the ball twice at the end of the game and not go down and score in the National Football League,” Rhule said on Monday. “We have to convert more third downs. Is that Cam? No, it’s everybody.”

Carolina was 2 of 9 on third downs and 1 of 3 on fourth downs.

Rhule made it pretty clear that Newton will need to be better moving forward.