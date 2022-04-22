Carnie Wilson and her sister Wendy are a beautiful pair of torbie girls who are a bit shy, but open... View on PetFinder
KANNAPOLIS - Kannapolis Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, April 18, regarding a pedestrian who had been struck by a …
Its first project will be the Lincoln Street Townhomes.
Davie County investigators say a family went to the sheriff's office just hours before a murder-suicide in which two young children and their parents were killed.
He presented a note to the teller.
KANNAPOLIS — An arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred April 10 at the Harris Teeter parking lot of Davidson Highway.
Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.
Four troopers were inside a Statesville store when their patrol vehicles were set on fire. The N.C. Highway Patrol says the suspect was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric exam.
SALISBURY – A 30-year-old Rowan County woman has been charged in a joint narcotics investigation.
The maximum passenger facility charge is $4.50.
