CAST
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Week 11 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarru…
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A.L. Brown crushes Concord to capture seventh straight Bell Game, make series history
KANNAPOLIS – What promised to be Concord’s best shot in years of taking back the coveted Victory Bell from A.L. Brown turned into the most lop…
- Updated
Former Concord Deputy Police Chief Betty Stocks takes majority vote Tuesday evening for the Council District 3 seat, following Council member Ella Mae Small's decision not to pursue re-election.
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS -- It’s time for Cabarrus County’s annual main event, “The Battle for the Bell,” traditionally one of the biggest games in the stat…
- Updated
The race for the Harrisburg mayoral seat is led by political newcomer Jennifer Teague.
- Updated
Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?
- Updated
CONCORD — All proceeds from Fall Festival activities at Almond Farm, LLC, this weekend will be donated to the family of Zacharay “Rudy” Brown …
KANNAPOLIS – Mayor Darrell Hinnant was elected to a third term leading Kannapolis.
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
- Updated
This is my favorite time of the year. It’s not too hot. There is football. There’s baseball and basketball is getting ready to start.