CCS announces new Winecoff principal, other personnel moves

Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) Superintendent John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments wednesday. These were approved by the Cabarrus County Board of Education on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

John LeGrand, Interim Deputy Superintendent and Chief of Auxiliary Services, has been named Deputy Superintendent effective immediately.

LeGrand joined Cabarrus County Schools in 2020 as the Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services. He began his educational career as a middle school social studies teacher before beginning his administrative work as an assistant principal at J.M. Alexander Middle School in Charlotte. He served as principal of Bain Elementary School and Butler High School before being appointed Executive Director at the Central 2 Learning Community in CMS.

LeGrand earned his associate's degree from the University of North Greenville, a bachelor's degree from Clemson University and a master's degree from the University of South Carolina.

Dr. Jonathan Bowers, Executive Director of Academics for Union County Schools, has been named Chief of School Performance and Auxiliary Services for Cabarrus County Schools, replacing John LeGrand.

Bowers began his career as a high school teacher at East Mecklenburg High School. He then served as assistant principal in Union County Schools at Parkwood High School and principal at Piedmont and Weddington High Schools. He began his central office career as Director of Testing and Student Services in Union County followed by serving as that district's Director of Accountability and Research.

Bowers earned his bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, a master's degree from Gardner-Webb University and his doctorate degree from High Point University.

Chantell Berry, Assistant Principal at Charles E. Boger Elementary School, has been named Principal at Winecoff Elementary, replacing Trisha Cook who has resigned. She will begin her new role at Winecoff on Nov. 14th.

Before joining Cabarrus County Schools, Chantell was previously the principal at The Palmetto School in Rock Hill, S.C. She also spent time as the principal at North Texas Collegiate Academy and Wicklund (CA) Elementary School. She began her administrative career as a vice principal at Walnut Grove (CA) Elementary School.

Berry earned a bachelor's degree from Clark Atlanta University and her master's degree from Kennesaw State University.

Tanya Krome, Instructional Technology Facilitator at Mount Pleasant Elementary School, has been named assistant principal at the school, replacing Deborah Burris who is retiring. Tanya will begin her new role on December 5th.

Krome began her career in Cabarrus County Schools as the technology facilitator at Mt. Pleasant Elementary in 2014. Prior, she had served as a Career and Technology Education teacher for Stanly County Schools, a curriculum facilitator at Ferndale Middle School in High Point, a career development coordinator at South Davidson Middle and High Schools and an assistant principal at Charles C. Erwin Middle School in Salisbury.

Krome earned her bachelor's degree from Pfeiffer University, her North Carolina teaching certificate in vocational business and marketing from North Carolina State University, a special endorsement in computer education from East Carolina and her master's degree from Wingate University.