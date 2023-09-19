With Cabarrus County Schools projected to have its population increase considerably over the next ten years, many of the current facilities simply do not have enough capacity to provide for a substantial number of new students.

The recent influx of new students into the county—the student population increased 21 percent from 2010 to 2020—has already put a strain on several school buildings, many of which were built many decades ago. The district has utilized mobile units, though those are little more than short-term solutions

In a presentation to the Cabarrus County Board of Education Monday night, Cooperative Strategies, which is working with the district to create a long-range comprehensive realignment planning study, recommended key measures, including building new schools, in order to help the district accommodate projected future growth.

Eleven of the district's 45 schools were over 100% capacity last year, according to Monday night's presentation.

“You need capacity yesterday,” said David Sturtz, an executive director with Cooperative Strategies. “And you’re going to need a lot of it in the coming few years.”

Cooperative Strategies gave a similar presentation to the board last month, where Sturtz highlighted that student enrollment would exceed capacity in ten years and that CCS had received about $35 million in deferred maintenance funding to improve its facilities yet identified about $483 million in needs across the district.

Building new schools

Much of the discussion during Monday’s meeting was about recommendations to help the district prepare for and accommodate the projected growth over the next decade.

At the elementary level, Cooperative Strategies recommended that CCS build at least three new elementary schools and replace most of the mobile units. The new schools would allow for an additional capacity of about 2,700 students.

Sturtz also suggested the district combine Coltrane-Webb STEM Elementary and Beverly Hills Elementary into one school. This is because the schools, which were built at least 70 years ago, combined have less space than newer elementary schools. Coltrane-Webb has 58,200 square feet while Beverly Hills has 49,600 square feet; by comparison, Patriot STEM Elementary, which was built in 2010, has 111,570 square feet.

“There’s a reason your new elementary schools are twice the size” of older ones like Coltrane-Webb, which was built in 1937, and Beverly Hills, which was built in 1953, Sturtz said. “Part of it is that the capacity back in 1937 and 1953 was designed to fund the program of 1937 and 1953, which was everyone pretty much got everything the same.”

A new elementary school to replace R. Brown McAllister, which is overcapacity by more than 100 students, will open next fall.

As of now, no new middle schools need to be built, though Sturtz encouraged the district to plan for additional school capacity by the end of the decade.

At the high school level, Sturtz recommended the district build at least one new school. He also discussed replacing both Northwest Cabarrus and Central Cabarrus, as they are the oldest high schools and require the most maintenance.

Both Northwest Cabarrus and Central Cabarrus have Facility Condition Index scores of at least 40%, higher than most of the district’s other schools, especially the high schools. FCI compares the cost of keeping a building operational to the expected construction cost to build a new school. The higher the FCI score, the more discussions likely need to be had about whether it would be more cost-efficient to replace a school rather than to keep putting money into improving it.

The district is already designing a new school to replace Northwest Cabarrus, which is estimated to cost around $114 million, while there is enough land around Central Cabarrus to build a new school. It typically takes at least 3 years to build a new high school.

Construction of a new high school and replacing Northwest and Central would allow for additional capacity of about 2,800 students.

Constructing new schools would naturally reduce the need for mobile units. If CCS implemented the recommendations, mobile units would decrease from 153, which is the current number, to 36.

As part of the long-term facilities master plan, it would cost the district about $958 million to build the new schools ($593 million) and address deferred maintenance costs for current facilities ($365 million). Cooperative Strategies calculates that CCS would need about $36 million annually for the next ten years to address priority repairs for its current facilities.

“This is a long-term master build plan,” Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki said. “And everybody in the district will get touched. Every school in this county is going to be touched by this plan.”

He added that deferred maintenance is a "scary monster" but one that the district needs to address.

Addressing inconsistent feeder patterns

Part of the presentation also focused on an analysis of the district’s feeder patterns, which found a general lack of continuity. Students from certain elementary schools often attended different middle schools and students from certain middle schools often attended different high schools.

Five middle schools have students moving on to West Cabarrus High School, according to the data presented. Northwest Cabarrus Middle School has 65% of its students attending Northwest Cabarrus High School while the other 35% attend West Cabarrus.

The goal is to have more defined and sustainable feeder patterns that allow whole groups of students to stay together throughout their K-12

“It’s continuity for kids and it is predictability for families and it is predictability for educators,” Sturtz said, though he noted that the construction of new schools will inevitably change the attendance zones for certain families in the district.

“We are looking at the whole plan, to what is going to get every kid in an overall better learning environment, from a resource standpoint, from a utilization standpoint, from a conditions standpoint,” Sturtz said.

School board member Sam Treadaway used the example of Concord Middle School, which receives students from six elementary schools as part of the Concord High feeder pattern, to highlight the burden this puts on staff.

"Imagine being a counselor at Concord Middle School, you're registering and transitioning kids from six different schools in a very short window in the spring," he said. "That inefficiency hurts the kids."