As part of Cabarrus County Schools' realignment process, two community focus groups will soon be formed.

Members of these groups will serve in an advisory role while maintaining a district-wide focus and not advocating for a specific area.

The application to serve on the groups opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and will close on Oct. 6 at 5 p.m.

"The intent is to bring together various stakeholders representing different perspectives" Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki said during Monday night's Board of Education meeting, noting these groups will include "a cross-section of school and non-school members of the community.

Once individuals are selected, then two 25-person groups will be formed.

With a district of about 35,000 students and spanning about 360 square miles, all geographic regions will be represented based on areas defined by CCS’ high school attendance zones. Representation to serve on the focus groups will be determined by a lottery selection.

The focus groups will meet virtually to review background information, evaluate boundary criteria, and provide feedback on draft boundary options. The meetings are scheduled for mid-to-late afternoon and on Oct. 11th, Oct. 25th, Nov. 15th, Dec. 6th, and Jan. 3rd.

The focus groups for the realignment process are a component of the overall community engagement strategy.

CCS has been working with Cooperative Strategies on a long-range district realignment study, which will help to examine the distribution of student enrollments, demographics, facility use, and planned capital expenditures across the district.

Officials with Cooperative Strategies have told board members that student enrollment is projected to exceed existing capacity in about a decade.

If people have any questions about the focus groups or the application, they are encourage to call the central office at 704-260-5600.