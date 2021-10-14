Celebrated children's author dies at 82

Paulsen received the Newbery Honor prize for “Hatchet,” “The Winter Room” and “Dogsong,” about a young native Alaskan in search of a simpler past and the old ways. He also wrote hundreds of articles, poetry, historical fiction and such nonfiction works as the memoir “Gone to the Woods: Surviving a Lost Childhood,” which came out earlier this year. His final novel, “Northwind,” will be published in January by Farrar, Straus and Giroux Books for Younger Readers.

Many readers knew him best for his “Hatchet” novels, beginning with the eponymous 1986 release, in which 13-year-old Brian Robeson survives a plane crash and lives for weeks in the wilderness, relying in part on the hatchet his mother had given him. In an introduction for the book’s 30th anniversary edition, Paulsen wrote that the novel “came from the darkest part” of his childhood, when books and the woods were his escapes from the pain of his parents’ miserable marriage and his own social isolation.

“On my own, under the trees or on the lake or next to the river, I was protected and as far from danger as I’d ever been,” he wrote. “In the wilderness, I was at ease. I learned the rules and I not only survived, I thrived. The woods and books are the only reason I got through my childhood in one piece.”