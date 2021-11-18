Charlotte
If you are interested in adopting, please go to our website and fill out an application. Due to ongoing puppy... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Harrisburg finally has a designated space for the community to play cricket. Read where.
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
- Updated
INDIAN TRAIL – The Cabarrus Warriors will be playing for a state championship in football next week.
“Christmas in the City” has come to town once again. This will be the eighth year of the production.
- Updated
Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...
Unique property with so many features to appreciate! With approximately 141 acres, you have room to roam, fish, hunt, or just sit back and enj…
- Updated
Results from second-round playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
The holidays started before Halloween if you go by what the big retailers. Walmart and Target had Christmas stuff out days before the candy so…
- Updated
It appears I must put away my dream of a new Jeep Gladiator, crank up my ragged old truck and drive it into town for that overdue inspection b…
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis announced its holiday celebration events.