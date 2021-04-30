CHARLY
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Watauga County sheriff's deputy was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon and a second deputy was also hit by gunfire while conducting a welfare check at a Boone home, authorities said.
- Updated
Under the new executive order going into effect Friday, masks will still be required indoors in North Carolina but are no longer mandated outd…
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis will not hold Jiggy with the Piggy for the second consecutive year citing health and safety concerns.
- Updated
The Greenway is now part of The Carolina Thread Trail which already boasts 300 miles of greenways across the region and has set an ambitious goal of totaling 1,600 miles when all is said and done.
KANNAPOLIS – In the first game of the 2021 high school baseball season, A.L. Brown edged Northwest Cabarrus, 2-1, on Monday at Atrium Health B…
- Updated
Jerome Blakeney, Jr. has been named Director of General Services and Jenny Johnson has been selected as the Director of Customer Service.
- Updated
The theatre is expected to reopen this summer once all of the first phase of renovations is complete. The City purchased the theatre property in 2015 as part of the Downtown Revitalization Project.
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS — A local teen who was missing for six weeks has been found.
When I first came to Concord in 2003, I moved here from Charlotte. I believed Concord to be a small, county-seat town in the shadow of Charlot…
- Updated
The Concord Micro-Con is set to hold its fourth annual event this Saturday in person, complete with local and out-of-state artists and vendors.