Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
KANNAPOLIS — A suspect is in custody after a Kannapolis man was shot and killed Wednesday.
CONCORD – Todd Tinsley had always encouraged his Concord soccer players to put academics first.
Dang it! The spot I thought might be a good Costco location is going to be something else. As my wife would say, “…another one of those big ug…
Every day is filled with wonderful surprises for Joe Hudson Jr., as he walks around his property, examining the many hybridized daylily beds t…
When encountering a funeral procession, it can be confusing about whether or not you have to stop. Is it just good etiquette to stop or is the…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.