CONCORD – The City of Concord government offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in honor of Independence Day. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the holiday.

Garbage, recycling, yard, and bulky waste

Customers with garbage, recycling, yard, and bulky waste collection on Tuesday through Thursday will have a one-day delay.

As a reminder, beginning in July the City will no longer use a contractor for garbage and recycling collection. All garbage, recycling, yard, and bulky waste collections will be provided by the City of Concord Solid Waste Department. The City will also use a four-day collection week. As a result of this transition, some collection days are changing.

Residents are encouraged to visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday, or call Customer Care at 704-920-5555, to determine if their collection day is changing. Residents can also download the CARTology mobile app to verify their collection schedule and receive notifications and important service alerts.

CK Rider Transit

Rider Transit will be closed and buses will not operate on Tuesday, July 4. Regular service will resume on Wednesday, July 5.

Parks and Recreation

All city parks and greenways will be open on the regular schedule. On Tuesday, July 4, the Academy and Hartsell Recreation Centers and the Logan Multi-Purpose Center will follow holiday hours and open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The David Phillips Activity Center and Lake Fisher will be closed. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios will also be closed, except for tenants and their guests.