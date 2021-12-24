City of Concord leading efforts to combat homelessness

Citizen input and participation is also necessary and required by law prior to the city submitting the Consortium’s final allocation plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The Cabarrus/Iredell/Rowan HOME Consortium was formed in 2005 for the purpose of cooperatively providing safe, decent, and affordable housing to low- and moderate-income citizens living within eight adjacent local jurisdictions. The Consortium includes the City of Concord, Cabarrus County, the City of Kannapolis, Iredell County, the City of Mooresville, Rowan County, the City of Salisbury, and the City of Statesville. Three community housing development organizations are also part of the consortium. As the lead entity, the City of Concord is authorized to request, submit, and receive federal HOME funds directly from HUD, and then distributes the funds to consortium members.