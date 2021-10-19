Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

It's an experience he was fond of recalling later in his life. When he appeared at the United Nations, even during his Iraq speech, he often reminisced about his childhood in New York City, where he grew up the child of Jamaican immigrants and got one of his first jobs at the Pepsi-Cola bottling plant directly across the East River from the U.N. headquarters.

Powell's path toward the military began at City College, where discovered the ROTC. When he put on his first uniform, he wrote, "I liked what I saw."

He joined the Army and in 1962 he was one of more than 16,000 military advisers sent to South Vietnam by President John F. Kennedy. A series of promotions led to the Pentagon and assignment as a military assistant to Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger, who became his unofficial sponsor. He later became commander of the Army's 5th Corps in Germany and later was national security assistant to President Ronald Reagan.

During his term as Joint Chiefs chairman, his approach to war became known as the Powell Doctrine, which held that the United States should only commit forces in a conflict if it has clear and achievable objectives with public support, sufficient firepower and a strategy for ending the war.

Though he gained national prominence under Republican presidents, Powell ultimately moved away from the party.

He endorsed Democrats in the past four presidential elections, starting with Obama. He emerged as a vocal critic of former president Donald Trump in recent years, describing Trump as "a national disgrace" who should have been removed from office through impeachment.