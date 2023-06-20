Several members of the Concord Bridge Club were donning various shades of purple Monday morning as they competed at Concord Fire Station No. 12 in two sessions of duplicate bridge.

In addition to winning and acquiring points, the club was primarily focused on raising as much money as possible for the Alzheimer’s Association, since June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month.

To help raise awareness, the Concord Bridge members, along with thousands of others players around the world, participated in The Longest Day, an annual fundraising campaign on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The club, which typically plays every Monday and Friday at Hartsell Recreation Center, played a double session lasting from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to represent “the long sad days that Alzheimer brings to people,” according to longtime member and former club president Jayne Shive.

Concord Bridge, which has been around for several decades and consists of around 90 members, is one of the American Contract Bridge League’s sanctioned 3,000 bridge clubs nationally and among the many clubs in the Greater Charlotte area.

ACBL has raised roughly $8 million for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association, according to its website.

With this being Concord Bridge’s first time taking part in The Longest Day, the club raised money through bidding on T-shirts and personal donations.

The club raised $924, with the ACBL donating $78 to push the group past the 1,000 threshold.

“It’s just a thing we wanted to do for a long time and we thought well let’s just get started this year,” Shive said. “It’s our little mark on the world.”

"We are grateful for the generosity of the Concord Bridge Club and the American Contract Bridge League," said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter. "This tournament offers opportunities for funding, awareness, and brain health."

How the game is played

Bridge, a popular sport for retirees and older adults, is essentially a trick-taking card game using a standard 52-card deck. In its most basic format, is played by four players in two competing partnerships with partners sitting opposite each other around a table.

According to the World Bridge Federation, the four players form two partnerships, taking the points of the compass, with North playing with South and East with West. Each player receives thirteen cards which should be sorted into suits: spades, hearts, diamonds and clubs.

The game is divided into two phases: bidding and play.

In the first phase the partnerships use the bidding to determine which player will be the declarer and how many tricks he or she must win with the chosen trump suit (or without trumps if desired).

The second phase involves both pairs attempting to win as many tricks as possible.

Winning partnerships accumulate points, which add up over time. The goal for many players is to receive at least 500 points, which makes them life masters. To achieve that lofty title requires competing in tournaments across the country.

For Shive, who is a life master and has been playing since she was 13, the best part of the game is the mental aspect.

“There’s no right answer,” said Shive, who helped the club receive its 501(c) (3) status. “You have to think…you have to think of the situation and you have to decide according to what the other pair bids and what your partner bids. It’s a very mental game.”

Frank Sellers, who founded the club more than 20 years ago, received his certification to officially operate games in Chicago. This allowed him to direct and oversee Monday and Friday games and award points.

“It was a labor of love but it got people’s interests up since they could get master points in both games,” Sellers said.

Shive said she has played with people who have Alzheimer’s disease, who struggle to retain basic facts but can still competently compete because they learned the game at such a young age.

“It’s amazing to me that they can do that,” she said.