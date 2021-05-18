Concord man named 2021 Champion of Masonry Apprentice Skills Contest

The contestants had two hours to construct a predetermined masonry project that was later judged by a team of masonry professionals from North Carolina and beyond. The difficulty of the assigned project and the short duration of the contest make this one of the most challenging apprentice competitions held anywhere in the nation.

Sam McGee (1939-2015) was co-founder and President of McGee Brothers Company in Monroe. Recognized as an innovator in the industry, Sam was inducted into the Masonry Contractors Association of America “Hall-of-Fame” in 2014 and was inducted into the National Masonry Instructors Association “Hall-of-Fame” in 2012. He had a passion for the masonry industry and for encouraging and teaching young people construction craft skills, especially masonry. In recognition of his contribution and dedication to masonry in the Carolinas, the annual contest is named in his memory.