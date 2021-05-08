Concord mayor one of three named to NCLM Board of Directors

RALEIGH – Mayor Bill Dusch of Concord, Mayor Pro Tem Martha Sue Hall of Albemarle and Council Member Owen Thomas of Lumberton have been named to the N.C. League of Municipalities Board of Directors.

The three, who will serve one-year terms, are presidential appointments made by NCLM President and Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander.

“Mayor Dusch, Mayor Pro Tem Hall and Council Member Thomas are talented, dedicated public servants who will provide unique perspectives and skill sets to our Board of Directors as we continue working to provide effective advocacy and evolving services to meet the needs of cities and towns,” Alexander said.

The appointments follow earlier board elections by League members and Alexander’s selection as president in April. The NCLM Board of Directors is made up of 35 diverse members from across the state, representing an array of cities and towns.

