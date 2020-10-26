Concord to convert intersection to mini roundabout teardrop

CONCORD — The intersection of Spring Street Chestnut Drive and Broad Street in Concord will be shut down for six months as it undergoes construction for a new intersection design.
On Thursday, September 10, the City of Concord City Council approved the negotiation and execution of a contract with Performance Managed Construction, LLC, to construct the Spring and Chestnut Roundabout. Weather dependent, construction will begin November 9 with finalizations occurring approximately six months following.
The intersection of Spring St., Chestnut Dr., and Broad St. in Concord will have a new design proven to be more cost-effective and safer than comparative intersection designs. Beginning November 9, Performance Managed Construction, LLC will begin converting the heavily traveled intersection into a Mini Roundabout Teardrop.
Along with providing a safer route of transportation by reducing the risk of fatality incidents by more than 90%, this Mini Roundabout Teardrop will allow the City’s Transportation Department to continue their efforts to maintain infrastructure more effectively and efficiently.
While under construction, the City of Concord Water Department will replace the water main, including installing a new water main and associated lateral lines and devices. Additional construction will include removing the existing pavement, curb, gutter, and sidewalk, allowing for the rebuilding of the road base, new curbing, guttering, and sidewalks.
Construction will result in the closure of the intersection for approximately six months, weather dependent. Detour routes will be established with clear signage, allowing all residents to make access to their homes. Motorists traveling to Union St. can take Cline Avenue SW to Union Street returning from Union, travel will be from Tribune Avenue SW, to Broad Drive SW, then to High Avenue SW, to Tournament Drive SW.
The City asks motorists and residents to remain alert and vigilant when traveling in the area.
Stay up to date on construction progress by visiting Concordnc.gov/Transportation.
