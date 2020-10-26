Concord to convert intersection to mini roundabout teardrop

CONCORD — The intersection of Spring Street Chestnut Drive and Broad Street in Concord will be shut down for six months as it undergoes construction for a new intersection design.

On Thursday, September 10, the City of Concord City Council approved the negotiation and execution of a contract with Performance Managed Construction, LLC, to construct the Spring and Chestnut Roundabout. Weather dependent, construction will begin November 9 with finalizations occurring approximately six months following.

The intersection of Spring St., Chestnut Dr., and Broad St. in Concord will have a new design proven to be more cost-effective and safer than comparative intersection designs. Beginning November 9, Performance Managed Construction, LLC will begin converting the heavily traveled intersection into a Mini Roundabout Teardrop.

Along with providing a safer route of transportation by reducing the risk of fatality incidents by more than 90%, this Mini Roundabout Teardrop will allow the City’s Transportation Department to continue their efforts to maintain infrastructure more effectively and efficiently.