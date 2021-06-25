 Skip to main content
Construction completes, new pattern opens at Spring St SW and Chestnut Dr
Construction completes, new pattern opens at Spring St SW and Chestnut Dr

Spring Street SW and Chestnut Drive

A new mini roundabout is open at Spring Street SW and Chestnut Drive. 

 City of Concord

CONCORD  After six months of construction, the intersection of Spring Street SW and Chestnut Drive SW has reopened. 

The new “teardrop mini roundabout” design will not only improve traffic flow through the area, but also significantly increase pedestrian safety. There are three new pedestrian crosswalks – all clearly marked with both striping on the roadway and high visibility signage. Further enhancements are planned for the intersection, with the addition of landscaping in the fall.

Due to the new traffic pattern, motorists traveling through the intersection for the first time are encouraged to use caution and follow the signs and lane markings.

