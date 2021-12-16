Cookie
Cabarrus County continues to grow with new businesses almost each day but every now and then there’s a bump in the road like Tuesday’s Amazon outage.
MOUNT PLEASANT – Daniel Crosby isn’t even from Cabarrus County, let alone Mount Pleasant, where he’ll soon be THE sports face in the tiny town…
The annual Miss Cabarrus County Scholarship Program was held Dec. 4 at Kannapolis Middle School. Taylor Foley was crowned Miss Cabarrus County 2022.
Today's Kannapolis Christmas Parade and the Celebration of Lights has been canceled due to the forecast of severe weather that is anticipated …
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
The human remains found near Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant have been identified as missing person William “Quincy” Piland of Mount Pleasant.
Someone in North Carolina won a big Powerball prize and may not know it, lottery officials said as the ultimate jackpot soared past $300 million on Saturday. No one claimed the $100,000 prize won in Wednesday’s drawing on a $3 Power Play ticket, according to a lottery news release. The winner purchased the ticket at Big Al’s Mini Mart on Jackson Street in Roanoke Rapids, officials said. The ...
Kroger Co., the largest grocery retailer in the U.S., will build a high-tech customer fulfillment center in Cabarrus County, creating nearly 700 jobs over five years.
“Some days are better than others when it comes to getting to your goal — that’s for life in general but especially when it comes to changing habits," Carla Clingerman said.
CONCORD – What the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team couldn’t do at the start of the first quarter it more than made up for to open the ne…