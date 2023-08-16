CONCORD – Brian Hinson is a girl dad.

Even though he’s made his living guiding big burly young men, his heart belongs to his daughters, 16-year-old Elinor and 12-year-old Elsie.

That’s a major reason that, a few years ago when he was a state-championship winning football coach at Salisbury High, Hinson walked away from the game he loves to focus on running the school’s athletic department.

Elinor and Elsie were starting to have their own athletic moments, and Hinson was afraid of missing out on them. A year earlier, he was athletics director and football coach at Salisbury. But suddenly, he quit football cold turkey and became a full-time administrator.

As much as Hinson loves his girls, as much as they have the former Catawba College All-American wrapped around their fingers, it was a move he soon regretted.

“I said, ‘I'm going to be a daddy for a little while,” Hinson recalled. “I was like, ‘Man, my kids are playing games and doing all these things, and I'm missing all that time. I'm going to give up football to create more time with them.’

“And I hated just being an AD. When I was a football coach, it was kind of masked because I was busy with football. But when I was just AD, I realized real quick that it was not my calling. But I didn't really voice that to anybody. I was just kind of sucking it up and dealing with it.”

One night, the Hinson family, which includes wife Shanna, was at home watching TV, laughing and hanging out. But then his daughters got serious.

“They said, ‘Daddy, you know what? We miss you coaching football,’” Hinson recalled. “I said, ‘Really? But I get to come to a lot more your stuff.’ They said, ‘Well, we get that, but when it's Friday night, we miss you coaching.”

“My wife looked at me and just started smiling. It was around that time when some people had reached out to me about the situation here.”

“Here” is the massive West Cabarrus High School campus, where the accomplished Hinson is the football team’s third head coach in its four seasons of existence.

The program, quite honestly, is fortunate to have Hinson, a Catawba College Sports Hall of Famer who has brought winning ways everywhere he’s been the head man – East Rowan and Salisbury high schools.

He’s also had positive outcomes as an assistant at Catawba and Coastal Carolina, where he worked under his mentor, David Bennett, he of “be a dog” fame.

West Cabarrus didn’t win a game last season (0-10) and has only come out victorious in six games since it’s opening in 2019. Hinson’s career record is 67-53, but he has a knack for turning around programs.

East Rowan is a program that’s traditionally struggled; there haven’t been many plus-.500 seasons for the Mustangs. Yet Hinson managed to post records of 7-4 and 9-5 and inspire the community.

In the four years before Hinson’s arrival at Salisbury, the Hornets failed to have a winning season. Hinson promptly led them to a state title and a runner-up finish. In his three seasons at the helm, Salisbury went 7-4, 7-5 and 13-1.

Despite that history of success as he takes over the struggling Wolverines, the 46-year-old Hinson has the excitement of a rookie coach getting his first chance to lead. He says, ‘There’s a fire in my belly,’ and the gleam in his eye is evident whenever he talks about his new squad.

“I feel re-energized,” Hinson said. “It's good to be at a new place, meet new people, be able to influence different young men. I think the Good Lord knew what I needed, and that's why I'm here. But there are great people here, great kids here. That’s why I'm excited about it.”

Hinson has size and talent on campus, but he admits one of his toughest jobs will be convincing those young athletes to apply their traits on the gridiron. But he feels good about what he does have.

As a former offensive lineman, Hinson can’t hide his smile when he talks about a pair of senior path-clearers, left guard Kieran Collins and right guard Hayden Maloney.

“When you’ve got two senior linemen who are big, physical kids that can anchor your offensive line, that's pretty good,” he said.

At quarterback, senior Atreyu Cooper has previous experience as a starter and might often play that role this season. But Cooper will split time with promising freshman Jared Street, who has quick feet, a live arm and an experienced signal-caller’s instincts. Street already has a Division I offer.

“You're going to see us use two quarterbacks,” Hinson said. “Both of them are going to play.”

Getting most of the totes at running back will be senior Josh Clark, who weighs less than 170 pounds yet is someone Hinson describes as “pound-for-pound probably is the strongest kid in the school.”

At wide receiver, the Wolverines have a special athlete in senior Curtis Fields, another college prospect with myriad skills.

“He’s pretty electric,” Hinson said. “Curtis is a slot receiver who's got some wiggle, and you'll see him on the defensive side of the ball and he can help in the return game.”

On the defensive side, Hinson said senior Daniel McKenna “has been a very good surprise” at safety. And fellow 12-grader A.J. Dulin, at inside linebacker, is “physically imposing and can bring a load when he hits you.” The towering Qynndaios Rice has the ability to player linebacker and rush end effectively.

“There's some there's some talent here, and I think we’ve got some other skilled guys to go around it,” Hinson said. “I'm excited about what we’ve got going in a few places. The biggest thing is we’ve got to avoid the injury bug. If we can do that, I think we're going to be fine.”

Hinson is actually the second coach with a championship pedigree to lead the Wolverines. Brandon Gentry was the program’s first coach, fresh on the heels of leading Northwest Cabarrus to back-to-back South Piedmont 3A Conference titles. Gentry, now at Huntersville Hopewell, left after one season at West Cabarrus, though, and Charles McEachin took over for two years.

The Wolverines’ all-time record is 6-21.

Now, it’s Hinson’s turn. And despite his track record for success, he emphasizes patience from the Wolverine faithful. But he feels the latest version of West Cabarrus football has the necessary requirements to take a similar path.

“It's going to be a marathon, not a sprint,” Hinson said. “You’re never going to say anything bad about previous coaches, but it was just a situation where I think there was some overhaul that needed to be done in the whole staff. And that's the first thing: You’ve just got to bring in great people that know football. I don't think you just bring in people that know football. You’ve got to build relationships with kids. And once the kids know you care about them, they'll do anything for you. You get them in the weight room, and then you institute your discipline and put in your schemes and coach your tail off.”

Helping Hinson do that will be a combination of holdovers from the previous staff and some newcomers he trusts deeply.

Mike Herndon, who ran “one of the top defenses in the state” at Salisbury and is someone Hinson calls a longtime friend, will be defensive coordinator; coaching the defensive line is another veteran from Hinson’s Salisbury days, Mike Dowdy, who he calls “the hype man” because of how he inspires players and other coaches; and in charge of outside linebackers is Chance English, who was at West Cabarrus last year and is used to multi-tasking because he’s the father of five.

At defensive backs coach, Tim Carter, also the Wolverines’ head track coach, brings his vast experience, having played collegiately at Tulane and professionally in the NFL, CFL and NFL Europe; and the analytical Shane Fluet, who works full time for Food Lion, will be a defensive liaison.

The offense will be helmed by veteran Mark Weycker, the former West Iredell head coach and Catawba assistant; Mike Hines, who played at Western Carolina, will coach running backs; wide receivers will be coached by Corey Ready, who was a record-setting pass catcher at Catawba; and former North Carolina player and graduate assistant Jordan Marsh will take a break from his duties as head coach of the West Cabarrus wrestling team to coach offensive lineman with the football team.

In the meantime, Hinson will be able to at least see Elinor compete often athletically, as she’s now a junior at West Cabarrus, and he and Shanna will hustle to Elsie’s events as much as they can.

That’s just what good girl dad’s do.

And the whole family will be in Wolverine Red on Friday nights, making things right once again in this coach’s life.

“It's been a blessing,” Hinson said. “I think the Good Lord sent me here to do some things and help these kids out and hopefully get the community fired up.”