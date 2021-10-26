Cream of Cabarrus

Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 11:
1. HICKORY RIDGE (7-2)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: W, No. 6 Cox Mill, 28-17
The Ragin’ Bulls have clinched a share of the Greater Metro 4 Conference championship, their first title in a decade, and they can seal it outright Friday. They took a slight dip to No. 18 in the state, but as the postseason draws near, they’re concerned about what happens in November. And maybe December.
This week: at West Cabarrus (3-6)
2. JAY M. ROBINSON (8-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: W, South Stanly, 54-7
The Bulldogs are having their best season since 2017, when they won a team-record 12 games and a conference championship. They’ve already clinched a share of the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference title, and they can have it all to themselves Friday. And those 12 wins? They’re a reality for these Bulldogs, too.
This week: vs. Mount Pleasant (6-3)
3. CONCORD (6-3)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: W, West Rowan, 21-13
The Spiders got their conference title, and there isn’t a hotter team in the county. Six wins in a row says a lot about a program that lost its first two games, but both those defeats came to ranked teams (Jay M. Robinson and the Cabarrus Warriors). Friday, they’re simply playing for pride, and this one mean even more than those six straight wins and the conference championship combined.
This week: at A.L. Brown (4-5)
4. MOUNT PLEASANT (6-3)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: L, North Stanly, 21-18
OK, last week was a tough loss for the Tigers, but let’s not act like everything that was before them going into that game isn’t still before them. They still can win a conference title (at least a share of it), and they can still make a state-championship run. And they’re threats to do both, but first comes their biggest game of the year against a CabCo foe.
This week: vs. No. 2 Jay M. Robinson (8-1)
5. CABARRUS WARRIORS (6-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: L, Metrolina Christian, 42-38
It’s scary how close the Warriors are to being undefeated – a total of 11 points and probably two plays. Last week took away their hopes of winning a second straight conference title, but they’re yet another CabCo team with a legitimate chance to win a state championship.
This week: vs. Hickory Grove Christian (5-3)
6. COX MILL (4-5)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: L, No. 1 Hickory Ridge, 28-17
The Chargers look nothing like a sub.-500 football team. They play a physical, mature brand of football, despite their youth. And they played Hickory Ridge tougher than anybody in the GMC, losing by 11 points when the Bulls had won their other conference games by an average of four touchdowns.
This week: vs. South Iredell (2-7)