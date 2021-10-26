Cream of Cabarrus

The Spiders got their conference title, and there isn’t a hotter team in the county. Six wins in a row says a lot about a program that lost its first two games, but both those defeats came to ranked teams (Jay M. Robinson and the Cabarrus Warriors). Friday, they’re simply playing for pride, and this one mean even more than those six straight wins and the conference championship combined.

OK, last week was a tough loss for the Tigers, but let’s not act like everything that was before them going into that game isn’t still before them. They still can win a conference title (at least a share of it), and they can still make a state-championship run. And they’re threats to do both, but first comes their biggest game of the year against a CabCo foe.