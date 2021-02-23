Cruise-by helps young man celebrate miracle of life

This cruise-by was for a very special young man. His name is Kevin Dearmon.
He turned 25 on February 19th, but we e celebrated his milestone birthday with this event on Saturday, Feb. 20th.
I call this a milestone because doctors said back in 2006 that Kevin would not live another two years. He is afflicted with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome complicated with Refractory Epilepsy, which means medicines will not bring seizures under control. This is a terminal brain disorder. Kevin has endured two brain surgeries and three additional attempted surgeries without success. His cognitive functions are impaired and he is severely learning disabled.
How many more years will Kevin survive? Only God knows. His neurologists have said there is no medical reason for him to still be here after over 300 head injuries during his lifetime caused by the drop seizures. The most likely reason Kevin lives today is because of the care he’s received from his mother and step-father (Janet and Mark Schmitt) and their enduring faith in Jesus Christ.
Kevin is homebound and requires around-the-clock care, provided by his mother, stepfather, two daytime caregivers, and his father, Eric Dearmon.
Kevin’s body is that of a young man, however, his mind is that of a child. I know that he loves cars, so I asked for a long parade of cars, trucks, hot rods, etc. The turnout was great and overwhelmingly joyful for Kevin.
Thank you all so much for participating. On behalf of Janet and Mark Schmitt, thank you for making Kevin's birthday one to remember for many years to come. God bless you all.
David Roman is a Kannapolis-based photographer and a regular contributor to the Independent Tribune. His Facebook page is filled with lots of beautiful photos from special events and places around the area.