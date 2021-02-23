Cruise-by helps young man celebrate miracle of life

This cruise-by was for a very special young man. His name is Kevin Dearmon.

He turned 25 on February 19th, but we e celebrated his milestone birthday with this event on Saturday, Feb. 20th.

I call this a milestone because doctors said back in 2006 that Kevin would not live another two years. He is afflicted with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome complicated with Refractory Epilepsy, which means medicines will not bring seizures under control. This is a terminal brain disorder. Kevin has endured two brain surgeries and three additional attempted surgeries without success. His cognitive functions are impaired and he is severely learning disabled.

How many more years will Kevin survive? Only God knows. His neurologists have said there is no medical reason for him to still be here after over 300 head injuries during his lifetime caused by the drop seizures. The most likely reason Kevin lives today is because of the care he’s received from his mother and step-father (Janet and Mark Schmitt) and their enduring faith in Jesus Christ.

Kevin is homebound and requires around-the-clock care, provided by his mother, stepfather, two daytime caregivers, and his father, Eric Dearmon.