[The Lord] said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses so that Christ’s power may rest on me. - 2 Corinthians 12:9 (NIV)

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

God’s grace is with us today and always.

TODAY'S PRAYER

God of mercy, even in our weakness we remain confident that your grace is sufficient for us and we, in turn, can be attentive to the needs of others. In Jesus’ name. Amen.